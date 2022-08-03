Tomlin Focusing On Floor, Flat Accuracy When Choosing A Starting QB

Read on steelersdepot.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Related
Cincy Jungle
Hayden Hurst is just what the Bengals passing game needs
The Cincinnati Bengals signed tight end Hayden Hurst this offseason to fill some pretty big shoes. Tight end C.J. Uzomah had quite the impact last season both on and off the field, and his departure did come at quite the shock even to the Bengals themselves. Cincinnati also didn’t draft...
Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback
With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
Bama in the NFL: Could Cam Robinson Lead Jacksonville to a Winning Season?
Can one of Nick Saban's all-time great offensive linemen return to his stellar rookie season?
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout
The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara. San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source. Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steelers CB Cam Sutton Suffers Knee Injury at Practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers starting corner left practice for evaluation.
Yardbarker
Steelers Confirm Three Position Battles With First Depth Chart
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial depth chart of 2022, with Mitch Trubisky starting at quarterback and three other position battles confirmed. The Steelers' quarterbacks were listed as Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun on the first depth chart. Other highlights of the offense include George Pickens listed as a starter, Connor Heyward being named third-team tight end and Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green both being listed as the starter.
Chargers Training Camp Observations: RB vs. LB 1-on-1s, Right Tackle Battle and Other Notes From Day 9
Observations and notes from the ninth day of Chargers training camp.
Watch: Raiders legendary WR Cliff Branch official induction into Pro Football Hall of Fame
Delayed, but not denied. Those are the words Cliff Branch’s sister Elaine Anderson when she took the stage to enshrine her late brother into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Here she is along with Raiders owner Mark Davis to present Branch for the Hall of Fame. Delayed is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Browns Activate WR David Bell, LB Anthony Walker
Cleveland Browns are getting back David Bell and Anthony Walker as soon as today.
Safety First: Patriots Secondary Ranks Among NFL's Best
Pro Football Focus puts New England's back-end defense as one of the best in the league.
Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mason Rudolph Gets First-Team Reps
The Pittsburgh Steelers had starter reps to another veteran.
Comments / 0