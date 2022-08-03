Opinion: Fewer firefighters due to vaccine mandate should make us hot under the collar

Read on www.clarkcountytoday.com
POLL: The Crime in Washington 2021 report indicated violent crime is up 12 percent and other crimes are up at similar rates. Do you feel that you and your property are safe?
In her weekly column, Nancy Churchill provides numbers from report that suggest Washington state public safety is ‘collapsing.’. Vancouver Fire Department Chief Brennan Blue and Fire District 5 Administrator Jennifer Bethke share how passage of levy lid lift will be used to improve service to the community. POLL: The...
Superintendent Reykdal releases plan for work experience in school to contribute to graduation
Students will be allowed to earn up to four elective credits through work experience, and no more than two of those credits may be earned in a year. Nearly 30 percent (45,000–55,000) of Washington’s students are employed in high school. In a media briefing today (Aug. 4), State Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced his plan to allow students ages 16-plus to earn elective credits toward their high school diploma through paid work experience that is verified by their school.
