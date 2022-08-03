ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Knick Iman Shumpert facing felony charges after airport marijuana arrest

By Matthew Neschis
New York Post
 2 days ago

Former Knicks guard Iman Shumpert was arrested over the weekend after officers allegedly found a “sizable” amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.

Shumpert was stopped at a TSA checkpoint around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday by authorities responding to a possible drug violation call, according to TMZ Sports . Upon further examination, they found 6.12 ounces of a “green leafy substance” in Shumpert’s bag, which the 32-year-old Shumpert admitted was marijuana. The substance was additionally confirmed through later tests.

Shumpert was then put in handcuffs and taken to the airport jail without incident. He could potentially face up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine if convicted on “state jail felony” charges.

Iman Shumpert with the Knicks
Shumpert was arrested on felony drug charges over the weekend after officers allegedly found a "sizable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.
DFW Airport Police

The 2016 NBA Champion’s last stint in the NBA came with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 season, though he’s also played for the Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets over his 10-year career. Since then, Shumpert went on to win Season 30 of “Dancing With The Stars.”

While with the Knicks, who he played with from 2011-2015, Shumpert averaged 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

