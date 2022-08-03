U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County car accident

Read on www.wboi.org
Related
wboi.org
Rep. Jackie Walorski's car crossed centerline in fatal Wednesday crash, Elkhart County Sheriff says
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office now says the car carrying U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Jimtown) was traveling northbound and crossed the centerline ahead of Wednesday’s fatal crash. The department originally reported the opposite — Walorksi was traveling south and was hit by a northbound driver around 12:30 p.m....
wboi.org
Indiana's near-total abortion ban is now law, takes effect Sept. 15
Indiana Republican lawmakers voted Friday to force thousands more people to give birth every year in a state with some of the worst maternal and infant mortality rates in the country. And Gov. Eric Holcomb quickly signed the near-total abortion ban into law. "Following the overturning of Roe, I stated...
wboi.org
Governor’s Public Health Commission issues final report with $240M price tag, following system study
The Governor’s Public Health Commission on Thursday recommended more than $240 million for improvements for Indiana’s public health system. The report focused on six key areas: workforce; funding; governance; services and infrastructure; emergency preparedness; childhood and adolescence health; and data and analytics. Former Indiana Sen. Luke Kenley said...
Comments / 0