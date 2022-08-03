Lakeshore Technical College’s Manitowoc Campus Helps Meet Demand For Nursing Assistants

There are two meetings scheduled for in the Manitowoc Public School District. The first of those will take place today at 4:00 p.m. at the MPSD Offices on Lindbergh Drive. During that meeting, the Finance and Budget Committee will discuss several adjustments that need to be made to the 2021-2022 budget, none of which were specifically named in the meeting agenda and will get an update on the 2022-2023 budget.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO