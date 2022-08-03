Lakeshore Technical College’s Manitowoc Campus Helps Meet Demand For Nursing Assistants

Read on www.seehafernews.com
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
NBC26
Fond du Lac County offering monetary incentives to address worker shortage
FOND DU LAC — The nationwide worker shortage has been adding pressure on employers across virtually all sectors of the workforce, and northeast Wisconsin is no exception. Data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce indicates that there are currently 10.7 million open jobs in the United States and 5.7 unemployed workers.
wearegreenbay.com
Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts
WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeast Wisconsin. Luxemburg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Over time, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers....
seehafernews.com
Two Lakeshore High School Graduates Commit to Enhance Their Carpentry Skills with Help from A Local Business
Two Manitowoc County High School graduates have signed letters of intent. Not for any sports, but rather for the trade industry. Jacob Hibbard of Mishicot and Brennan Hynek of Reedsville signed their “letters of intent” committing to a four-year Registered Apprenticeship during a brief ceremony yesterday at Bartow Builders in front of family and friends.
seehafernews.com
Farmer Focus: Newton Farmer Enjoys Final Year of Showing Cattle at the State Fair
A group of 15 young agriculturalists are in West Allis this week for the start of the Wisconsin State Fair. One of those presenters is 20-year-old Lauren Siemer from Newton. She told us that cattle showing has been a part of her life basically since birth. “My family has been...
seehafernews.com
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital Earns National Recognition for Stroke Care
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital has received recognition from the American Heart Association. The Sheboygan hospital was honored with the AHA’s Silver Plus Get With The Guidelines – Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to stroke patients. In a news release, St. Nicholas Hospital explained that stroke is...
Fox11online.com
Staffing shortage closes Resch Aquatic Center for the summer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday was the last day people could get out and beat the heat at Resch Aquatic Center on the west side of Green Bay. Due to staffing issues, the pool had to close early for the year. Joannes Aquatic Center on the east side will remain...
seehafernews.com
Bank First Promotes Home Grown Talent to Vice-President-Retail Loan Operations Officer
Officials at Bank First have announced the promotion of AJ Spackman to Assistant Vice-President-Retail Loan Operations Officer. Spackman began his career at Bank First in 2012 as a teller. He transitioned to Retail Underwriting, beginning as a Specialist, was later promoted to Retail Underwriting Officer, and most recently held the...
Worker death reported at De Pere company, OSHA investigating
A worker died Friday morning in an incident at C.A. Lawton Co. in De Pere, according to Rob Bonack, area director of the OSHA Appleton area office.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public School District Leaders to Discuss Finances and Student Behavior
There are two meetings scheduled for in the Manitowoc Public School District. The first of those will take place today at 4:00 p.m. at the MPSD Offices on Lindbergh Drive. During that meeting, the Finance and Budget Committee will discuss several adjustments that need to be made to the 2021-2022 budget, none of which were specifically named in the meeting agenda and will get an update on the 2022-2023 budget.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Steps Down
The Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County has announced the departure of its Executive Director. Bill Bertsche, who was instrumental in bringing the club to Manitowoc, said in a news release that “This is a good time for me to step back into retirement and allow the next person to begin the phase two work of growing the Club here in Manitowoc.”
seehafernews.com
City of Sheboygan Reveals What They Spent Their ARPA Funds On
The City of Sheboygan received over $22 million in Coronavirus State Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021, but what did they spend it on? I. n a recent post on Facebook, the City explained that they were required to spend over $11.6...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Expo and Ice Center Board to Talk about the Upcoming Fair
With the Manitowoc County fair only three weeks away, the Manitowoc County Expo and Ice Center Board has a lot to do before it begins. Part of that will be taken care of this evening, as the Board will gather in the Expo Office on Expo Drive at 7:00 p.m.
wtaq.com
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident
DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
seehafernews.com
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Aleighah M. Gulseth, 22, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 9/19/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Manitowoc County Jail for twelve (12) months, under the Huber Law, concurrent with 19 CF 542. The defendant has credit for 158 days. Court further orders a civil judgment for any unpaid court ordered financial obligations.
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– Two area farmer’s markets sold peas that have infected people with Salmonella. Click here to learn more. – The Capitol Civic Center Board of Directors has named their first ever female president. Click here to see who now holds the position. – The 2022 iteration of EAA AirVenture...
Manitowoc County shelters discuss latest Point-in-Time homeless count findings
It's called the Point-in-Time count. And last week in Manitowoc, Etheridge says five unsheltered people and families were located.
seehafernews.com
WIAA Awards Of Excellence For Three Area Schools
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is honoring 39 schools across the state including 3 in the lakeshore area as those that fulfilled the criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2021-’22. The local and area schools named are Manitowoc Lutheran, Sheboygan Falls, and Hilbert. According...
