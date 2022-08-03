Malvern-Based Fintech Company Aims to Grow Its Digital Delivery Platform to Change the World of Banking

Read on vista.today
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Exton-Based Medical Equipment Company Acquired by Houston Rival
Exton-based Freedom Medical, a company that rents medical equipment and provides related outsourced support services to hospitals and long-term care centers, was acquired earlier this week by its Houston rival US Med-Equip for an undisclosed sum, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The acquisition accelerated US Med-Equip’s national...
Phoenixville’s CCWMG — Renowned for Retainer-Based Financial Planning — Welcomes New Managing Director
Derek Dobin.Image via Creative Capital Wealth Management Group. Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, which employs a retainer-based planning model that is making waves in the industry, is currently in growth mode.
‘We’re Here to Ensure Prosperity’: Citadel Credit Union Launches Business Banking
Citadel Credit Union has officially launched its new Business Banking division — complete with a full suite of products, a new team, and the kickoff of a multichannel marketing campaign entitled “Better Business Banking Has Arrived.”. In January, Citadel, which recently reached $5 billion in assets, onboarded a...
Exton’s Hankin Apartments Named Number One Management Company in Nation
Hankin Apartments, an Exton-based property management company, has been named the #1 Management Company with 10-24 communities in the entire country and Canada for the second time. This ranking comes from the SatisFacts epIQ Index’s Top Management Companies and Communities Biannual Report, which measures overall resident satisfaction. Hankin Apartments...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Landenberg Store — Local Historic and Cultural Landmark for 150 Years — Up for Sale
Bill and Beth Skalish, owners of Landenberg Village, since 2005.Image via Richard Gaw, Chester County Press. The Landenberg Store has been a mainstay in the small town for the past 150 years, serving the residents through two world wars, a Great Depression, and several economic downturns, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press.
Elyse Lupin, Pres., Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, Joins Center for Loss and Bereavement Board
Elyse Lupin.Image via Elyse Lupin at Elysium Marketing Group. Elyse Lupin — President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group (Ambler) — has joined the board for The Center for Loss and Bereavement in Skippack.
American Airlines Cutting Back Flights Out Of Philadelphia International Airport This Fall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport. The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company. Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October. American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns. The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.
sanatogapost.com
Women-Owned Businesses Succeeding in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN PA – What determines whether, or how well, women- and minority-owned entrepreneurial businesses succeed and expand? The difference-makers are “environmental factors, establishing goals, and making connections,” Pottstown Area Economic Development executive director Peggy Lee-Clark told a national audience. Lee-Clark was among three featured speakers during a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Growing a ‘Consistent, High-Quality Mushroom’ at Core of Success for Family-Owned Company in Landenberg
Based in Landenberg, Buona Foods is a third-generation, family-owned mushroom company that has been packing and shipping a full line of retail and foodservice mushrooms for nearly half a century, writes Keith Loria for the Produce News.
Copy of Fortune: Highest Concentration of Remote Jobs is in Big Cities
Do you want your next job to be one where you can work from home? Then as contradictory as it might sound, you might want to move to a major city like New York, Los Angeles or stay right here in Philadelphia. As Fortune explained in a recent article, it...
Calif. Biotech Firm Wants King of Prussia for Its East-Coast Operations But Must Build to Fit Shifted Staff
Exelixis Inc., Calif. biotech company, is working at a build-to-lease arrangement in King of Prussia from which to run its East Coast operations. Exelixis Inc., a Calif. biotech company, targeted King of Prussia to hold its East Coast operations. However, absent a building it found suitable, it is now eyeing a built-to-suit facility. Natalie Kostelni unrolled the blueprints on this proposed structure in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
The Alliance for Health Equity Releases More than $600,000 to Support Local Nonprofits, Grassroots Organizations
The Alliance for Health Equity has released $620,000 in support over two years to eight registered 501(c)3 grassroots and nonprofit partnerships, equaling 18 organizations as the recipients of the Collaborative Innovation Fund. Another $25,000 was awarded to an organization to support the Coatesville Black Media Renaissance, and $12,500 in discretionary funds was released to address emergent needs relating to health access.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Chester County Companies Among Nation’s Best Workplaces for Women
A recent study from Forbes lists 14 Philadelphia-area companies as being among the nation’s best workplaces for women, and two of them are in Chester County, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lengthening it from 100 companies to 400 companies around the United States, Forbes’ Best Employers...
WFMZ-TV Online
Upland Square shopping center off Route 100 in Montgomery County sold for $85.7M
Upland Square, a 400,716-square-foot retail shopping center in Montgomery County, has been sold for $85.7 million, according to a statement from Institutional Property Advisors. The sale of the West Pottsgrove Township property does not include an AMC Theatre and some free-standing properties, Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors said in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close
OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
Chester County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Image via Normandy Farms. Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to VISTA Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids, and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
Malvern Bank Opens Sponsorship, Donation Opportunities for Annual Charity Polo Match in Toughkenamon
Since its establishment in 2008, the Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation has donated more than $878,500 to charitable organizations in its service areas. For 2022 fundraising, the Foundation will launch the second annual Charity Polo Match on Sept. 25 at the Brandywine Polo Club in Toughkenamon. Malvern Bank established an equestrian...
NBC Philadelphia
Jim's Steaks Owner Worries About Impact Closure Will Have on South Street
When he reflects on the fire that ripped through Jim's Steaks on Friday, owner Ken Silver thinks about the echoing effects it will have outside of the iconic black and silver retro façade of the South Street institution, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. He's aware that his shop is...
Mecklenburg County plans to buy property in historically Black neighborhood, Pottstown
Mecklenburg County is in the process of purchasing property in Huntersville’s historically Black neighborhood Pottstown. This comes as a relief to residents who worried about a developer’s plan to turn it into a subdivision. Residents had a range of concerns about a proposed subdivision called Valea Village. They...
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0