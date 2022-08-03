Read on www.wearegreenbay.com
wearegreenbay.com
Overpass hit by dump truck in Outagamie County to reopen
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announced on Tuesday its decision to reopen the County CC/Rose Hill Road bridge over I-41 in the Village of Little Chute. The bridge was previously struck by an over-height dump truck on August 3, which prompted...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 23 in Fond du Lac reopened
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 23 is back open in Fond du Lac after a crash closed the highway for just under an hour. Authorities say that the incident is cleared and all lanes are back open. The closure was expected to last two hours but was cleared within an hour.
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano County bridge closed, deputies give detour
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A bridge in Shawano County, Wisconsin, is closed for an undetermined amount of time. According to a post on the Facebook of the Shawano Sheriff’s Office, traffic will not be able to access the Shawano Creek Bridge on CTH HH starting August 8, 2022.
wearegreenbay.com
Foundry in De Pere confirms death after Friday accident
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident. According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Officials with the foundry now confirm...
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Falls community helps motel after theft
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – After all the money was stolen from the quarter pusher machine at the Coachlight Inn motel, members of the Oconto Falls community donated quarters to fill it back up. In the early morning hours of Thursday, August 4th, three people tipped over the machine,...
wearegreenbay.com
Algoma man who died crashing into a haybine identified
RED RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 37-year-old man from Algoma who died following a crash with a haybine. According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office, on August 6 around 4:30 p.m., there was a reported accident on CTH AB in the Township of Red River. An initial investigation showed that a haybine was going northbound on CTH AB and a pickup truck ran into the back of it.
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Falls motel has money stolen from quarter pusher machine
OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One motel in Oconto Falls says it isn’t letting a couple of thieves stop them from running its business after an incident involving a quarter pusher machine. The Coachlight Inn Motel posted on its Facebook about an incident where three people reportedly stole...
wearegreenbay.com
Passerby alerts residents to fire moments before flames reach Fond du Lac home
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to the quick actions of a passerby, three people were able to safely evacuate their Fond du Lac home before flames that were produced from a dumpster fire reached the building. According to the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, just after...
WEAU-TV 13
Livestock killed in overnight barn fire near Cornell
TOWN OF CLEVELAND (Chippewa County), Wis. (WEAU) - Over two dozen livestock were killed in an overnight barn fire west of Cornell. According to Cornell Fire Chief Matt Boulding, the owners of the barn on 225th Avenue in the Town of Cleveland called in the fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
wearegreenbay.com
Algoma man dies after crashing into haybine in Kewaunee Co.
RED RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash in Kewaunee County that resulted in the death of an Algoma man. According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, Just after 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a deadly crash on CTH AB, just south of CTH S in the Township of Red River.
wearegreenbay.com
’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Highway 55/JJ roundabout north of Kaukauna set to reopen
TOWN OF VANDENBROEK — The new roundabout at Highway 55 and County Highway JJ north of Kaukauna is set to reopen to traffic after months of construction. The road will reopen Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to a Facebook post from the town of Vandenbroek. However the stretch of JJ...
waupacanow.com
Fatal crash on U.S. 45
One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in Fond du Lac motorcycle crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people face serious injuries after their motorcycles crashed into one another Saturday on Highway 41. Sergeant Edwards says investigation determined a group of motorcycles was traveling northbound on the highway when two crashed just before 2 p.m. The motorcycles were near Military Road.
wearegreenbay.com
Lake Butte Des Morts boat crash leaves many injured
OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A boat crash on Lake Butte Des Morts on Saturday night left multiple people injured and the driver facing OWI charges. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Craig Quick confirmed that just after 10 p.m., a 19-foot Sea Ray crashed into a breakwall near Omro.
WBAY Green Bay
Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in crash with haybine
The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a crash involving a haybine. The victim was identified as Jeremy J. Garrett, 37, Algoma. The crash happened Aug. 6 at 4:39 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office was called to County Highway AB south of County Highway S in the township of Red River.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
WBAY Green Bay
Officers need help identifying vehicle in attempted scam of Winnebago County woman
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects accused of trying to scam an elderly woman. The department posted the suspect vehicle on Facebook. They say it’s a Subaru with no license plates and they need help identifying the car and occupants.
WBAY Green Bay
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt, one of them fatally, in a crash on Highway 45 near New London. According to the New London Police Department, it appears a pickup truck going south crossed the center line and hit two vehicles going north. The crash was reported just before 4:30 P.M. on the bypass north of the Wolf River.
