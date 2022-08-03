RED RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 37-year-old man from Algoma who died following a crash with a haybine. According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office, on August 6 around 4:30 p.m., there was a reported accident on CTH AB in the Township of Red River. An initial investigation showed that a haybine was going northbound on CTH AB and a pickup truck ran into the back of it.

