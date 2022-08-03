‘Improper left turn’ may have caused fatal crash that killed father, critically injured children in South Brunswick

Read on centraljersey.com
East Windsor woman charged with alleged drug offenses
A 44-year-old East Windsor woman was charged with a number of alleged drug violations, according to the East Windor Township Police Department. She was charged after police stopped the vehicle – which she was a passenger in – for attempting to improperly pass another vehicle on Dutch Neck Road July 7, police said.
Edison Police Department holds first Advanced Junior Police Academy for high school juniors, seniors
EDISON – The recruits of the Edison Police Department’s first Advanced Junior Police Academy had to put their thinking hats on after finding skid marks in the parking lot of Woodrow Wilson Middle School. The skid marks led to a vehicle resting in front of a tree with...
Hopewell Township police blotter
A 57-year-old Pipersville, Pa., man was charged with aggravated assault, issuing terroristic threats and unlawful possession of a weapon July 23. He was charged after he allegedly approached a man and made a threatening statement toward him at the Golden Nugget flea market on River Road. He was processed and released.
Prosecutor’s office crisis training pays off for Keyport officers
It had all the hallmarks of a call for service that could have easily gone quickly and badly wrong, but because of the efforts of four Keyport Police Department officers – one of whom had completed the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training program a few months earlier – the opposite outcome transpired.
Princeton officials hope installation of speed cushions slow down traffic on popular ‘short cut’ streets
Twelve rubber speed cushions will be installed on Edgehill Street and Hibben Road – popular short cuts between Stockton Street/Route 206 and Mercer Street – in hopes to slow down traffic, according to Princeton officials. The Princeton Council approved the purchase of eight rubber speed cushions from vendor...
Community Night Out reconnects Princeton community with local police department
The Princeton Police Department’s longstanding effort to build relationships with the community received a fun boost when “Community Night Out” returned to Witherspoon Street. Community Night Out was held in the parking lot next to the Community Park Pool at 380 Witherspoon St. on Aug. 2. In...
Opinion: Princeton resident calls for public hearing to reconfirm local trust in wake of mass shooting
After the tragic mass killing at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the nation’s eyes are upon the egregious dereliction of police responsibility there. The newly released Texas Legislature revealing an unconscionable police inaction has rattled citizen confidence everywhere. It would be good for our local leaders to reconfirm...
Princeton police blotter
Someone allegedly entered and rummaged through the center console of a car while it was parked in a parking lot on Library Place. The incident was reported July 23. Nothing was reported missing. A 28-year-old Princeton woman was charged with driving while intoxicated July 23. She allegedly failed to stop...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 3
The Ashley Lauren Foundation will hold its inaugural Touch A Truck fundraiser on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bucks Mill Park, 125 Bucks Mill Road, Colts Neck. There will be a $5 admission fee. Children under 2 are free. The rain date is Aug. 27. Monica...
Residents will celebrate Olde Freehold Day at Lake Topanemus
Olde Freehold Day, one of Freehold Borough’s most enduring and popular community events, will return to Lake Topanemus Park, Pond Road, Freehold Township, from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 6. The event is a celebration of hometown and heritage. Lake Topanemus is owned by Freehold Borough. The park is...
South Brunswick National Night Out returns with success
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – The South Brunswick Police Department’s National Night Out was a night of “fun and games” and helping to build relationships. The township’s National Night Out was once again held at Rowland Park on Aug. 2 with about 6,600 people attending the annual event, according to the police department.
Edison National Night Out: Fun, food and McGruff the Crime Dog
EDISON – National Night Out in Edison was filled with fun, food and McGruff the Crime Dog. The department held its annual event at Papaianni Park on Aug. 2. Community members enjoyed interacting with members of the Edison Police Department, Edison Fire Department, members of the emergency medical services and were allowed to climb in and out of department vehicles, trucks.
