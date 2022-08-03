ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers vs. Giants predictions, odds, MLB picks, and props today

By Action Network
 2 days ago

Los Angeles won for the sixth time in seven games while extending its winning streak against San Francisco to six with a 9-5 victory on Tuesday night. Mookie Betts finished a triple shy of the cycle.

The Giants fell behind 4-0 after two innings and trailed by six after four. San Francisco is 3-10 since the All-Star break.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook , accurate at the time of publishing, subject to change.

Dodgers vs. Giants Odds
Total Runs 7.5 Team Spread Moneyline Over -105Dodgers(-1.5) +105-160Under -115Giants(+1.5) -130+135
Dodgers vs. Giants Predictions
  • Dodgers runline -1.5, +105 ( Caesars )
  • Trea Turner over 1.5 hits, +139 ( Caesars )
  • Julio Urias over over 5.5 strikeouts, -170 ( Caesars )
Rivalry roll

San Francisco’s three-game sweep of Los Angeles at Oracle Park in June seems like ages ago. And to think, Giants pitching limited the Dodgers to a paltry four runs in those games.

Los Angeles has cruised by six and four runs, respectively, to start the clubs’ four-game series this week, and has outscored the Giants 42-20 in winning all six meetings of the second half thus far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8OOW_0h3n8KRY00
Freddie Freeman
Getty Images

Giants right-hander Alex Cobb will try to stop the bleeding, but the trouble for the hosts is, he’s struggled both against the Dodgers and overall. Cobb yielded four runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 7-4 loss to Los Angeles on July 24.

Cobb is 0-4 over his past 10 starts but has pitched to a 3.36 ERA in that span. If he picks up his first win since May 17, he’ll have earned it against a Dodgers lineup that’s averaging eight runs in its past three games.

MLB pick today: Dodgers runline -1.5, (+100)

Who is hitting for 21?

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, that’s who.

Turner extended his hitting streak to 20 games with a single in Tuesday’s victory and looks primed to keep it rolling against Cobb and the Giants’ relief corps.

After beginning his streak with three multi-hit efforts in four games, Turner has slowed somewhat, logging five multi-hit games in the next 16, and none since Thursday. We see him getting back on track Thursday.

MLB pick today : Trea Turner over 1.5 hits, (-111)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkIPN_0h3n8KRY00
Trea Turner
Getty Images
Hero Julio

Los Angeles lefty Julio Urias (10-7, 2.71 ERA) is eyeing his eighth straight victory. Naturally, he’s been sharp during that streak, allowing two runs or less in eight of his past 10 starts.

Urias has twice defeated the Giants this season, both at Dodger Stadium, and also was on the losing end of a 2-0 game in San Francisco. Urias has spaced two runs and nine hits in 18 innings in those contests while striking out 19 Giants. Expect him to maintain that pace to help the Dodgers secure a series victory.

MLB pick today : Julio Urias over 5.5 strikeouts, (-170)

Comments / 0

 

