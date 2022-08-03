ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

T.J. Watt & Myles Jack See QB Mobility Sticking Out During Training Camp

By Jonathan Heitritter
Steelers Depot
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog

It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Latrobe, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout

The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara. San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source. Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers Confirm Three Position Battles With First Depth Chart

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial depth chart of 2022, with Mitch Trubisky starting at quarterback and three other position battles confirmed. The Steelers' quarterbacks were listed as Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun on the first depth chart. Other highlights of the offense include George Pickens listed as a starter, Connor Heyward being named third-team tight end and Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green both being listed as the starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars ready to make noise in 2022?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new coaching staff and several new faces on the roster. Can they be one of the surprise teams in the NFL next season?. Jacksonville lost 27-11 to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. Of course, the majority of the team's starters didn't take the field in what was its first preseason game of the year.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Scott Hansen
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#American Football#Nfl Network#Saint Vincent College#The Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy