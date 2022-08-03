T.J. Watt & Myles Jack See QB Mobility Sticking Out During Training Camp

Read on steelersdepot.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen Walters
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog
It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
Mariota on 'Lesson Learned' With Titans
A starting quarterback for the first time in three years, the second pick in the 2015 NFL Draft knows he has to prove himself repeatedly.
Former Buffalo Bills LB Kiko Alonso Rejoins NFL, Signs With Old Team
Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker
Bama in the NFL: Could Cam Robinson Lead Jacksonville to a Winning Season?
Can one of Nick Saban's all-time great offensive linemen return to his stellar rookie season?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout
The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara. San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source. Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three...
Steelers CB Cam Sutton Suffers Knee Injury at Practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers starting corner left practice for evaluation.
Yardbarker
Steelers Confirm Three Position Battles With First Depth Chart
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial depth chart of 2022, with Mitch Trubisky starting at quarterback and three other position battles confirmed. The Steelers' quarterbacks were listed as Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun on the first depth chart. Other highlights of the offense include George Pickens listed as a starter, Connor Heyward being named third-team tight end and Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green both being listed as the starter.
FOX Sports
Jacksonville Jaguars ready to make noise in 2022?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new coaching staff and several new faces on the roster. Can they be one of the surprise teams in the NFL next season?. Jacksonville lost 27-11 to the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. Of course, the majority of the team's starters didn't take the field in what was its first preseason game of the year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gators HC Billy Napier Explains Decision to Bring Back DT Chris Thomas Jr.
The Florida Gators brought back defensive tackle Chris Thomas after initially leaving him off of the roster following the spring.
Could Broncos' TE Albert Okwuegbunam be Expendable on Trade Market?
With other tight ends have flourishing in training camp, Albert Okwuegbunam could find himself on shaky ground.
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson Sees an Increased Number of Turnovers in His Future With Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack Rushing the Passer
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson: "I can make more turnovers having those two guys going at the quarterback."
Jaguars Sign Veteran Guard Beau Benzschawel
The Jaguars swapped around some offensive linemen on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Browns Activate WR David Bell, LB Anthony Walker
Cleveland Browns are getting back David Bell and Anthony Walker as soon as today.
Comments / 0