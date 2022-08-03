Read on www.annandaleadvocate.com
Triathlon was more than a race
For 35 years Annandale’s Heart of the Lakes Triathlon (HOLT) was held on the third Sunday of July. But the 2022 HOLT Triathlon was canceled and it does not look like the swim-bike-run event will be coming back, at least not at this point. According to Race Director Jeff Holmberg, HOLT 35 was one of the best years ever. “At least we all thought so,” Holmberg said. “When we met in November to review the final financial report, we found out we lost money on the race, the first time in anyone’s memory. “I was shocked, as I had cutbacks in many areas.” Registration was opened on Jan. 1, 2022, and the HOLT board met in early April.
Saluting, remembering 35 years of racing
Don Haugo, organizer of Fit-Fest 1986 in Northfield, had the idea to hold the first Annandale Triathlon. The Fit-Fest was a series of competitive and noncompetitive running, biking, swimming, rollerblading, walking, aerobic, and multi-sport events lasting from July 18-20. The Annandale Triathlon was one of six other events in Minnesota that were part of the 1986 Fit-Fest. The Annandale Triathlon was comprised of a half mile swim, 23.7 mile bike ride, and a five mile run.
James Foldenaur
James Nicholas Foldenaur, 86, of Maple Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Annandale with Rev. Todd Nelsen officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. The memorial service will be live-streamed on the funeral home website. Jim was born Dec. 24, 1935, the son of Aloysius and Florence Foldenaur in Fargo, North Dakota. He married Janice Hogan on June 27, 1958, recently celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary. After graduating from Moorhead State Teachers College High School in 1954, Jim served in U.S. Air Force National Guard and the U.S. Army. After his military service, he attended Moorhead State Teachers College. Jim then worked throughout his business career at Twin City Hardwood Lumber Company and Weiser Lock as a territory manager. He retired at 62 and spent winters in Sun Lakes, Arizona, and summers at their beautiful lake home on Sugar Lake in Maple Lake. Jim absolutely loved playing golf, watching, and rooting for the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, and spending time with his wife and family. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice; his daughter, Jami (Mike) Wallar of Champlin; two sons, John (Vivian) Foldenaur of Andover and Jeff (Holly) Foldenaur of Shoreview; six grandchildren, Carly, Jake, Noah, Annie, Jackson, and Willie; step grandsons, Andy Wallar, Jon (Kim) Wallar; great-grandchildren Laney, Will, and Alex; and many loving friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy; parents, Aloysius and Florence Foldenaur; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sigurd and Mildred Hogan. Jim’s grandchildren will serve as urn bearers. Arrangements are entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. The obituary, guestbook, and video tribute are online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
Lakers eye state tourney
The Maple Lake Lakers only had one game last week, an exhibition against Class B St. Michael, in preparation for the start of the North Star League playoffs this weekend. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more local sports news!
Legal Notices – August 3, 2022
INDIAN LAKE IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT (ILID) ANNUAL MEETING. Notice is hereby given to all property owners in the Indian Lake watershed that the annual meeting will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Corinna TWP Hall. Items of business to be acted on at the meeting are: 1-Reports of Officers and Board of Directors 2-Election of 2 Directors to a three year term 3-Adopt a budget for the year 2022-2023 4-Approval of a possible proposed Special Assessment Richard Naaktgeboren-Chair.
