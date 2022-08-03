To who wrote this article, you’re acting like people are getting killed left and right from riding in the bed of a truck. I can’t tell you a single person I know that’s been in a wreck with people in the bed. Banning everything because “it could be dangerous” would make us unable to leave the bed or even leave the house. You assume the danger when you ride in the bed of a truck.
In Hawaii people can ride in the bed of trucks. I used to chuckle when I would be following a truck with a passenger in the bed, as we drove past a “Click-it, or ticket sign.”
Get over it. You think you're "sounding the alarm". it's people like you that want to ban everything. You'd outlaw drinking out of the garden hose if you could. Oh, wait. people like you already have indirectly
