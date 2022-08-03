Pediatricians want parents to get kids up-to-date on all vaccines before school

Read on local12.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
WKRC
Local family asking for community support for 8th-grader in need of heart transplant
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A local family is asking for prayers and support to help a young boy in need of a heart transplant. You can attend a special event to help save his life. His name is Brayden Otten, and he's in the eighth grade in Wyoming. Brayden was...
WKRC
Newer COVID variants appearing to cause sixth wave of infections
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This newer COVID-19 variant is so contagious, it appears to be pushing us into a sixth wave of infection, and it's spiking not just reinfections, but cases in people getting it for the first time. If you recently had COVID-19 after managing to escape it as far...
WKRC
CPS shares security measures at back-to-school safety town hall
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Public Schools shared some of its security measures with parents Wednesday evening at a town hall event focused on school safety. It comes just two months after a gunman killed 21 people at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school and just two weeks before CPS' 36,000 students return to school.
WKRC
We Are Still Here: Joel Cornette Foundation launches new study
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nearly six years after his death, Joel Cornette continues to have an impact as an athlete. The former St. Xavier High School and Butler University basketball star suffered a heart attack in 2016 and died at the age of 35. Today, the foundation that bears his name is making sure his death was not in vain.
WKRC
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming neighborhood
NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood. Thousands of spotted lanternflies have taken over a building in North Bergen. "I don't know where they came, are they leaving? I mean...
WKRC
Local Civil Rights pioneer in need of help after roof of former school building damaged
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman who spent her life helping others is now in need of help herself. The school building she owns is under horrible disrepair and is crushing her financially. The 88-year-old wants to save a building and the legacy it holds. The building in question...
WKRC
What do you think the baby hippo should be named?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo's new addition is now more than 24 hours old. It's time to start thinking of a name. While zookeepers don't know the sex of the baby hippo yet, the zoo is taking name suggestions. The zoo said the baby spent most of its first...
WKRC
Homeless man helps reunite woman with missing dog that escaped from groomers
NEW YORK (WLNY/CNN NEWSOURCE) -- Two days after a dog escaped from an Upper East Side groomer, he's back in his owner's arms, and as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, it's all thanks to the kindness of a stranger who wants to remain anonymous. The dog, named Nori, has become quite...
WKRC
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter for child's 2020 death
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Silverton man is charged in the accidental shooting of an 8-year-old boy in Hawaiian Terrace two years ago. Dwight Smith faces involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and gun charges. Chance Gilbert was found dead on May 17, 2020. Investigators later determined children were playing at a...
WKRC
Fiona's a big sister! Hippo baby and mom, Bibi, bonding well at Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The birth of a new hippo calf has one of the Cincinnati Zoo's main attractions getting national attention again. “I heard this, like, 'plop,' and 'splat,'” said senior Africa keeper Jenna Wingate. Just like that, Fiona the hippo is a big sister. The international superstar's...
WKRC
Fiona gets a sibling: Cincinnati Zoo welcomes new baby hippo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona has a new sibling at the Cincinnati Zoo. The zoo said a new baby hippo was born Wednesday night around 10 p.m. Fiona's mom Bibi started acting differently on Tuesday morning, showing signs "consistent with being in labor," according to the zoo. “This calf looks huge...
WKRC
Community, advocates call for action on affordable housing
CINCINNATI(WKRC) - Affordable housing advocates made their voices heard at City Hall Wednesday, pleading for more to be done to provide housing and support throughout Cincinnati as inflation continues to skyrocket. "Give us the funds that we need to help us keep our homes and better our homes," said one...
WKRC
'I'm so grateful to be here': Donut shop reopens months after an explosion
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) -- A popular Clermont County donut shop is back open after an explosion at the shop in March. The owner of Pop's Donuts was also injured in that explosion nearly five months ago. Holtman says all the glass at the front of the shop had to...
WKRC
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns for 2022 with one big change
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - America's largest Oktoberfest celebration returns to the streets of Cincinnati this year. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will run September 16 - 18. Last year, more than 700,000 people enjoyed the sights, sounds, and tastes of the annual celebration. according to organizers. The festival serves up German-style food, entertainment, and...
WKRC
Inside the Cardboard Boat Museum ahead of New Richmond's RiverDays races
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WKRC) - Normally when you go to a museum to check out the work of creative geniuses, they're working in mediums like clay, oil paints, marble. But there's a museum in New Richmond that features the work of artists in mediums like corrugated fibers, duct tape and buoyancy. Welcome to the Cardboard Boat Museum.
WKRC
Busken Bakery is celebrating the new baby hippo at the zoo by offering free donuts
Busken Bakery wants to celebrate Fiona becoming a big sister with everyone locally. That's why the company is offering free donuts to its customers. The offer is good for one free pink iced sprinkle donut with a purchase. It's only available Friday, Aug. 5 while supplies last. You can take...
WKRC
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
WKRC
Video: Elderly woman robbed at Middletown store
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Middletown Police hope a surveillance video leads to the arrest of the man who robbed an 84-year-old woman. The video was taken outside of the Big Lots on Roosevelt Boulevard on July 20. As the woman leaves the store, the thief's SUV can be seen pulling...
WKRC
Kenton County Police searching for missing woman with dementia
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Kenton County Police are searching for a missing woman with mental illness. According to a press release, 67-year-old Sherry Moore walked away from the Regency Manor nursing home off Madison Pike near Joseph E Schmiade Road. She is both diabetic and has dementia. Officials say she...
WKRC
Police in Montgomery County searching for person of interest in death of 4
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Four people were shot to death in two homes on the same street in Montgomery County, Ohio, Friday. Now, police are looking for a person of interest, reports Dayton 24/7. The shootings happened on Hardwicke Place in Butler Township. Police are now looking for 39-year-old...
