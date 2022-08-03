ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The Independent

All aboard the Pacific Surfliner: a car-free journey through California

A recent family event took me to my dad’s homeland of southern California. I enjoy returning to my country of birth except for one pesky thing: driving. As a Londoner of 11 years, I am spoiled by British public transport (however flawed some might think it). This time, as I reluctantly checked car-hire options and choked at the price of petrol, a wild idea snuck into my brain.Might it be possible to navigate California entirely by public transport? On a video call, I told my family I might not rent a car and they scoffed. California is, after all, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

The Daily 08-04-22 Cowgirl Creamery closing its last Bay Area retail store

Cowgirl Creamery is closing its remaining retail presence at Point Reyes Station after 25 years. The Bay Area institution, best known for its selection of artisan soft cheeses like its famous Mt. Tam, made the announcement on Thursday in an Instagram post that said the store would permanently close next month. • StubHub closing San Francisco office, laying off employees • ‘I have done everything I can’: Cherished bar Club Deluxe reportedly closing 
POINT REYES STATION, CA
Eater

Star Winemaker Launches New Wine Brand in Refillable Bottles

As a flying winemaker at Domaine Dujac in Burgundy, France, along with Snowden Vineyards and Ashes + Diamonds in Napa Valley, star international winemaker Diana Snowden Seysses is acutely aware of her carbon footprint. Each year she travels on five trans-Atlantic flights between the vineyards where she makes wine. She got a climate change wake-up call in 2017 when St. Helena vineyard temperatures reached 120 degrees on Labor Day, and the Napa Valley erupted in flames weeks later. The extreme heat changed the vines so the fruit stopped developing sugars. “I felt like throwing up,” she recalls. “I felt like fine wine’s days are numbered.”
DRINKS

