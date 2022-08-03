Auburn football: Lack of experience puts Robby Ashford behind in QB battle

Read on flywareagle.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Auburn football: T.J. Finley back in the football complex after ridiculous cop run-in
As the story goes, Auburn football quarterback T.J. Finley was charged Thursday with attempting to elude police stemming from an earlier incident involving his failure to wear a helmet while riding a moped but is already back at the football complex. Finley didn’t need such an off-field distraction as he...
What are the five biggest questions for Auburn football in 2022?
Bryan Harsin scanned the crowd inside the College Football Hall of Fame last month and decided to “address the gorilla in the room.”. After a tumultuous offseason in which he emerged unscathed from a university inquiry that threw his future at Auburn into doubt, Harsin planted his flag at SEC Media Days. Plenty has not gone according to plan since Harsin took over as the Tigers’ head coach almost 20 months ago, but he believed the investigation — which he described as uncomfortable, unfounded and, most notably, unsuccessful — fortified his program heading into Year 2.
Auburn football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Auburn in the SEC picture and playoff race this season? Let's take a look at the Auburn football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season 2022 Auburn Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Mercer Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. San Jose State Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Penn State Week 4, Sept. 24 ...
Kirby Smart asked what ‘rebuilding’ looks like at Georgia on heels of Nick Saban’s Alabama comment
Nick Saban’s “rebuilding year” would gladly be the standard for any coach across the country. Social media ignited when the Alabama coach made the comment, which he later expounded on. Still, it was a curious choice of words for a team which finished 13-2, won the SEC...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Poll Ranks The No. 1 Mascot In All Of College Football
Mascots may seem silly in some places, but in the world of college football, they are essential. If you're a college football fan on Twitter, you've no doubt seen the rankings lists from the Big Game Boomer account. They're ultimately meaningless, but they always inspire fierce debate. Boomer's ranking of...
Auburn QB TJ Finley charged with attempting to elude police
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday after turning himself in on a misdemeanor warrant for attempting to elude a police officer. Auburn assistant police chief Clarence Stewart said in a statement that Finley also received traffic citations and was booked at the Lee County Jail on $3,000 bond. The 20-year-old quarterback was later released.
Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
opelikaobserver.com
Smiths Station Ready for New Opportunities
SMITHS STATION — Smiths Station head football coach Mike Glisson enters his fifth year with the Panthers looking to return the program to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. “Another chance to compete, another opportunity, and that’s the way we look at each season,” Glisson said at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee throws out first pitch at Minnesota Twins game
With an aerial flip and a little gold-medal flair, Auburn’s Suni Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game on Friday in Minneapolis. Lee flipped off the mound and delivered her pitch to the plate to the delight of the crowd. “Such an honor getting...
Alabama Girl Escapes Child Killer By “Chewing” Her Way Out
It's now been confirmed that one of the dead bodies found at the suspects house is a 14-year-old boy. As a father of two little girls (they will always be little to me) this story is as scary as it gets. Authorities in Alabama are calling a 12-year-old girl a...
tallasseetribune.com
Notasulga winery picked for best ten Alabama wineries
Whippoorwill Vineyard in Notasulga is a family owned and operated farm winery where everything is done by hand. The business got its start in 2005, when Tim Watkins and Chad Ledbetter planted some muscadines on Bobby Watkins land. Whippoorwill Vineyard has now been named number seven in a top ten...
thebamabuzz.com
NEW Auburn HomeGoods is on its way
If you like shopping for home decor, you’ll love this news. According to WTVM, HomeGoods announced plans to open a new store location in Auburn. Keep reading for more information on the city’s newest retail addition. Welcome home, Auburn HomeGoods. HomeGoods has announced a location for its newest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebamabuzz.com
A look inside Auburn’s new $110M Culinary Science Center set to open this month
The new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC) will finally open its doors August 15 as students return to Auburn’s campus for the fall semester. Here’s a look at what you can expect. The RCSC. Named in honor of Tony and Libba Rane, the goal of...
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Alexander City
In 1980-81, my senior year at Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), I was in the radio show class. Fortunately, my best friends Amelia and Leigh Ann were in there as well, along with 12 other classmates. Now, I’d like to say that we were chosen for our abilities and talents. Nope; our names were drawn out of a hat.
Central High student loses battle with brain cancer, leaves impact on former teachers
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – As teachers and faculty at Central High School prepare for the upcoming school year, they are remembering the lessons they learned from a former student. Despite battling cancer throughout high school, Tatiana Gordon was determined to walk across the graduation stage. No matter how long it took to get out […]
Alabama Republicans to consider resolution this month to move primary elections from ‘open’ to ‘closed’
Alabama Republicans are expected to vote on a resolution this month that has the backing of its top officials that could lead to sweeping changes in how primary elections are administered. Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl confirmed on Monday that one of the resolutions under consideration at the party’s summer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opelika-Auburn News
'We just run a mattress company': Response to Bedzzz Express mural has city considering ordinance changes
The City of Auburn could soon see more public art adorning the walls of local buildings. The Auburn City Council has decided to move forward with updating its policy on permitting murals within the city after hearing recommendations from Scott Cummings, executive director of development services, on Tuesday. The decision...
Opelika-Auburn News
Fitch-Taylor takes stage alone at first forum for Auburn City Council candidates
On Monday evening the Auburn Chamber of Commerce held its Ward 1 forum. Incumbent Connie Fitch-Taylor and challenger Arthur L. Dowdell Sr. were both scheduled to speak, but Dowdell canceled, leaving Fitch-Taylor alone to address the public. “I think everything went good,” Fitch-Taylor said afterward. “I think it was a...
WTVM
2 people without home following south Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A house fire on Whippoorwill Lane in Columbus has forced two people out of their home. There is no word on what started the fire. However, Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull says there were no injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
Opelika Police search for local man wanted on attempted murder charges
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old Opelika man who is wanted on attempted murder charges. According to officials, Montavious Demetrel Dawson’s charges stem from an incident that happened on July 14 at the 100 block of Chester Avenue in Opelika, Alabama. Anyone with information is asked call the […]
FanSided
272K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0