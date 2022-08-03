Auburn football: Lack of experience puts Robby Ashford behind in QB battle

Bryan Harsin scanned the crowd inside the College Football Hall of Fame last month and decided to “address the gorilla in the room.”. After a tumultuous offseason in which he emerged unscathed from a university inquiry that threw his future at Auburn into doubt, Harsin planted his flag at SEC Media Days. Plenty has not gone according to plan since Harsin took over as the Tigers’ head coach almost 20 months ago, but he believed the investigation — which he described as uncomfortable, unfounded and, most notably, unsuccessful — fortified his program heading into Year 2.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO