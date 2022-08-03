ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn football: Lack of experience puts Robby Ashford behind in QB battle

By Mary Kate Hughes
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on flywareagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

What are the five biggest questions for Auburn football in 2022?

Bryan Harsin scanned the crowd inside the College Football Hall of Fame last month and decided to “address the gorilla in the room.”. After a tumultuous offseason in which he emerged unscathed from a university inquiry that threw his future at Auburn into doubt, Harsin planted his flag at SEC Media Days. Plenty has not gone according to plan since Harsin took over as the Tigers’ head coach almost 20 months ago, but he believed the investigation — which he described as uncomfortable, unfounded and, most notably, unsuccessful — fortified his program heading into Year 2.
AUBURN, AL
College Football HQ

Auburn football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Auburn in the SEC picture and playoff race this season? Let's take a look at the Auburn football schedule for the Tigers' 2022 season 2022 Auburn Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Mercer Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. San Jose State Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Penn State Week 4, Sept. 24 ...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
The Spun

Look: Poll Ranks The No. 1 Mascot In All Of College Football

Mascots may seem silly in some places, but in the world of college football, they are essential. If you're a college football fan on Twitter, you've no doubt seen the rankings lists from the Big Game Boomer account. They're ultimately meaningless, but they always inspire fierce debate. Boomer's ranking of...
AUBURN, AL
The Associated Press

Auburn QB TJ Finley charged with attempting to elude police

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday after turning himself in on a misdemeanor warrant for attempting to elude a police officer. Auburn assistant police chief Clarence Stewart said in a statement that Finley also received traffic citations and was booked at the Lee County Jail on $3,000 bond. The 20-year-old quarterback was later released.
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Smiths Station Ready for New Opportunities

SMITHS STATION — Smiths Station head football coach Mike Glisson enters his fifth year with the Panthers looking to return the program to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. “Another chance to compete, another opportunity, and that’s the way we look at each season,” Glisson said at...
SMITHS STATION, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dee Davis
Person
Bo Nix
tallasseetribune.com

Notasulga winery picked for best ten Alabama wineries

Whippoorwill Vineyard in Notasulga is a family owned and operated farm winery where everything is done by hand. The business got its start in 2005, when Tim Watkins and Chad Ledbetter planted some muscadines on Bobby Watkins land. Whippoorwill Vineyard has now been named number seven in a top ten...
NOTASULGA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

NEW Auburn HomeGoods is on its way

If you like shopping for home decor, you’ll love this news. According to WTVM, HomeGoods announced plans to open a new store location in Auburn. Keep reading for more information on the city’s newest retail addition. Welcome home, Auburn HomeGoods. HomeGoods has announced a location for its newest...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#American Football#College Football#Qb#Tigers#The Oregon Ducks#Mvp
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: On the Road to Alexander City

In 1980-81, my senior year at Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), I was in the radio show class. Fortunately, my best friends Amelia and Leigh Ann were in there as well, along with 12 other classmates. Now, I’d like to say that we were chosen for our abilities and talents. Nope; our names were drawn out of a hat.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Opelika-Auburn News

Fitch-Taylor takes stage alone at first forum for Auburn City Council candidates

On Monday evening the Auburn Chamber of Commerce held its Ward 1 forum. Incumbent Connie Fitch-Taylor and challenger Arthur L. Dowdell Sr. were both scheduled to speak, but Dowdell canceled, leaving Fitch-Taylor alone to address the public. “I think everything went good,” Fitch-Taylor said afterward. “I think it was a...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

2 people without home following south Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A house fire on Whippoorwill Lane in Columbus has forced two people out of their home. There is no word on what started the fire. However, Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull says there were no injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police search for local man wanted on attempted murder charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old Opelika man who is wanted on attempted murder charges. According to officials, Montavious Demetrel Dawson’s charges stem from an incident that happened on July 14 at the 100 block of Chester Avenue in Opelika, Alabama. Anyone with information is asked call the […]
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy