One killed in west Charlotte shooting: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a west Charlotte homicide Wednesday evening, according to CMPD.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue near West Boulevard.

Police say they responded to that location for a one-person shot call. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering a gunshot wound.

Medic responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

The victim has not been identified, nor has a suspect been announced.

Details remain limited, and this story will be updated as they are received.

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.

