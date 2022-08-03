One killed in west Charlotte shooting: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a west Charlotte homicide Wednesday evening, according to CMPD.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue near West Boulevard.
Police say they responded to that location for a one-person shot call. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering a gunshot wound.
Medic responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.
The victim has not been identified, nor has a suspect been announced.
Details remain limited, and this story will be updated as they are received.
