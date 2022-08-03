Read on www.hotnewhiphop.com
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana Gives Update On Lil Wayne 'I Can't Feel My Face' Project Following Label Launch
Juelz Santana is still holding out hope that his long-awaited I Can’t Feel My Face project with Lil Wayne will see the light of day. Fresh off the launch of his new record label of the same name, the Harlem rapper spoke with TMZ on Wednesday (July 13) and gave an update on the near-mythical mixtape.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones Admits He Was "Upset" When He Heard Maino's "Hi Hater"
Jim Jones admitted that he was "upset" when he first heard his Lobby Boyz partner, Maino, had released the song, "Hi Hater." Jones discussed his first impression of the breakthrough song during a recent interview with HipHopDX. “I was mad,” Jones recalled. “I don’t think I ever even told you...
hotnewhiphop.com
Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"
Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
Diddy’s Mom Interrupts His Instagram Live to Voice Her Distaste for Mase – Watch
Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, recently interrupted her son's Instagram Live video to express her distaste for Ma$e. On July 23, Diddy hit up IG Live with a message of gratitude to the artists who contributed to Puff's 1997 debut album, No Way Out, in light of the classic LP's 25th anniversary. While the "Victory" rapper was giving it up to some of the key players of the "Puff Daddy & The Family" era, Diddy's mom cut him off mid-sentence when he mentioned Ma$e, who was once one of the top acts at Bad Boy Entertainment but has since fallen out with the legendary exec.
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper
Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lloyd Banks Names His Top 5 Rappers With The Best Punchlines In Hip Hop History
Get ready for another debate centering on "Top" list courtesy of Lloyd Banks. When it comes to lyrical prowess, Banks is no stranger to penning witty rhymes that leave his fans impressed. The accomplished New York City rapper has been promoting his latest album The Course of the Inevitable 2 which was released just weeks ago, and he recently sat down with the Jalen & Jacoby podcast for a wide-ranging, yet sports-centered interview.
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda’s First Project In Eight Years Drops Tonight: ‘I’m Excited’
Bobby Shmurda has announced that he’s going to be releasing his first project in eight years later tonight in the form of a new EP called BodBoy. The Brooklyn, New York, native hopped on Instagram on Thursday (August 4) to get fans riled up for the highly-anticipated release. In...
HipHopDX.com
Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk
Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Responds After She's Roped Into Nicki Minaj's Fake Ex-Assistant Controversy
Nicki Minaj found herself in the middle of controversy this week after a fake page claiming to be her ex-assistant made some heinous accusations against the rapper. The fake page that used the identity of Kate Miller alleged Nicki owed millions to the IRS and fell out with some of her biggest collaborators like Beyoncé, Normani, and Ariana Grande. Nicki later denied any of this was true.
HipHopDX.com
Irv Gotti Learned About Ashanti Dating Nelly From TV - While He Was 'In Love' With Her
Irv Gotti and Ashanti were rumored to be more than just collaborators during Murder Inc.’s heyday in the early 2000s, but it wasn’t long after catapulting to fame that the “Foolish” songstress began dating Nelly — much to Gotti’s surprise. In a clip from...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent, Boosie Badazz, Meek Mill & More React To Brittney Griner's Sentence
A judge revealed the verdict of Brittney Griner's case in Russia. The WNBA star was found guilty of illegally carrying drugs after she was found with a weed pen. Russian authorities have held her in custody since her arrest six months ago. Today, she was handed down a 9-year sentence.
hotnewhiphop.com
Usher Recalls Early Days Hanging With Diddy, Biggie, Tupac, Ice Cube, Redman, Craig Mack & More
With his Las Vegas residency taking over Sin City and a new album on the horizon, fans have been wanting to hear more from Usher. He's fresh off of his "Good Love" feature on the City Girl's latest buzzing single and there have been continued requests for him to appear on Verzuz. The public can't seem to pinpoint a perfect opponent for the music icon, but we all hope to one day see Usher relive his greatest moments with a global audience.
Joe Budden Recalls Trying To Battle DMX On The Set of ‘Belly’
Joe Budden’s success as a media personality has broadened his reach like never before. However, at one time, the New Jersey native was still an aspiring emcee looking for a big break—one he thought he’d found during an impromptu battle with late rap legend DMX. During an...
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Calls Out Juelz Santana For Lack Of Music: 'I Give You 6 Days To Give Me A New Song'
Funk Flex is applying pressure on Juelz Santana to drop new music given his lack of output since being released from prison almost two years ago. On Thursday (July 28), Funk Flex took to Hot 97 airwaves to speak directly to the Dipset rapper, calling for him to release a new track in the next week and end the drought.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Renegotiated His Contract Following The LOX’s Verzuz Victory
Jadakiss has benefitted so much from The LOX’s victorious Verzuz battle over Dipset, it ended up helping him renegotiate his contract with Def Jam. Speaking to Complex in an interview published on Wednesday (August 3), the Yonkers rapper revealed his own price went up in all areas of the music industry following his MVP-worthy Verzuz performance, in addition to The LOX seeing a 215 percent increase in streams.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Says Store Clerk Mistook Her For Trina
There have been complaints among Hip Hop fans that as the years go on, artists seem to be looking more and more alike. Even with similarities in style or presentation, one would be hard-pressed to confuse Nicki Minaj and Trina, but according to the "Seeing Green" emcee, that is exactly what she experienced during a casual shopping trip. In a video, Minaj details what allegedly occurred to her earlier today (August 3) with an enthusiastic fan...sort of.
HipHopDX.com
Kevin Gates Says He & Lil Durk Are Related: ‘He Love Me’
Kevin Gates and Lil Durk are related — according to the Baton Rouge rapper, at least. During a recent visit to Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, Gates claimed he and Durkio share blood ties. He didn’t specify what their relation is exactly, but pointed to their mutual Muslim faith.
hypebeast.com
Eminem Unveils 'Curtain Call 2' Tracklist Featuring Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Beyoncé and More
Eminem has unveiled the official tracklist of his upcoming project, Curtain Call 2. The 34-track greatest hits collection is set to include several of his No. 1 hits including “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster” featuring Rihanna, and “Crack a Bottle” with 50 Cent and Dr Dre, along with more recent releases such as “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice WRLD. Fans can also look forward to Em’s unreleased 50 Cent collab titled “Is This Love (‘09),” which is supposedly produced by Dr. Dre.
