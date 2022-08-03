Chrissy Teigen is pregnant again nearly 2 years after tragic loss of baby

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their rainbow baby after suffering a tragic pregnancy loss nearly two years ago.

The cookbook author, 36, made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday alongside a series of photos that showcased her baby bump in see-through underwear.

“the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen began in the lengthy caption.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce ‘but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

Chrissy Teigen, who revealed months ago she underwent IVF, is pregnant again. Instagram/chrissyteigen

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared she still feels hesitation given the loss of her and Legend’s third child, Jack, in October 2020, but explained how she is pushing through those emotions.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she wrote. “Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Teigen showed off her baby bump in black underwear. Instagram/chrissyteigen

In fall 2020, while Teigen was pregnant with Jack, the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host shared she had to be hospitalized and receive blood transfusions after experiencing excessive bleeding.

Then in a heartbreaking post on Instagram, Teigen announced, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

“Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she added. “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Teigen shared this photo following her pregnancy loss of Legend consoling her while in a hospital bed. chrissyteigen/Instagram

Over a year later, Teigen announced she was undergoing in vitro fertilization to try and conceive again. She and Legend, 43, also share 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles.

“I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” Teigen shared on Instagram in February 2022.

“I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist. But the bloating is a b—h.”

Teigen, seen here with her two older kids, wed Legend in 2013. chrissyteigen/Instagram

The TV producer also urged her followers not to ask her if she was pregnant, noting that when she was she would “be the one” to tell everyone directly.

In March 2022, Teigen continued to keep everyone updated on her progress, revealing in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” that she had finally completed IVF .

She shared at the time, “I feel so much healthier and so much better with that.”