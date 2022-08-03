ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale, MN

Former Bachelor Farmer Building Is Sold To Well-Known Restaurateurs

Former Bachelor Farmer Building Is Sold To Well-Known Restaurateurs. Big-name restaurateurs continue to gravitate toward the North Loop, and in particular North 1st Street. According to an article in Mpls St Paul Magazine, the building that used to house Bachelor Farmer, Bachelor Cafe and Marvel Bar has been purchased by Ryan Burnet and Daniel del Prado, who plan to turn it into a “steakhouse, but with a lot of Argentinian influences.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
Annandale, MN
Annandale, MN
Almost all of the new apartments being built in the Twin Cities are rentals, not condos

The Twin Cities is in a decade-long multifamily residential housing boom, but almost none of the new construction consists of for-sale condos. It's nearly exclusively rental units.Why it matters: There seems to be plenty of demand for condos as people want fixed housing costs and opportunities to build equity. The few recent projects that were built have sold quickly.State of play: Twin Cities has seen a few condo projects in recent years, most notably the Eleven tower and RBC Gateway Tower in downtown Minneapolis, as well as smaller scale projects in Wayzata. But those have been priced mostly above $1...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb

Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
EAGAN, MN
Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
MINNESOTA STATE
Tractors converge on rural church

Tractor Run used as a way to honor fallen farmers. One by one, tractors of all sizes, models, and colors could be seen motoring down County Highway 102 from the east and west until they congregated at Nordland Lutheran Church 12 miles southwest of Paynesville on a sunny Saturday morning.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts

The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
MAPLE LAKE, MN
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota

Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals

Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals say they’ve taken a vote of no confidence in hospital management, ratcheting up the pressure on negotiations over pay, benefits and working conditions. “As a result of the corporate health care policies pursued by hospital executives … hospitals are understaffed, nurses are overworked, and patients are overcharged,” said Chelsea […] The post Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE

