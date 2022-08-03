Read on www.annandaleadvocate.com
Former Bachelor Farmer Building Is Sold To Well-Known Restaurateurs
Former Bachelor Farmer Building Is Sold To Well-Known Restaurateurs. Big-name restaurateurs continue to gravitate toward the North Loop, and in particular North 1st Street. According to an article in Mpls St Paul Magazine, the building that used to house Bachelor Farmer, Bachelor Cafe and Marvel Bar has been purchased by Ryan Burnet and Daniel del Prado, who plan to turn it into a “steakhouse, but with a lot of Argentinian influences.”
Gallery: Sale of Minneapolis penthouse marks highest price for condo in MN history
A downtown Minneapolis condo on the market for nearly $7 million has sold, marking the highest sale price for a property of its type in state history. The penthouse condo at the Washburn Lofts at 700 S. 2nd St., next to the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis' Warehouse District, sold within 22 days at its asking price of $6.995 million.
Becker School Board under fire again after proposed 'divisive' concepts policy
A policy that would ban staff from teaching "inherently divisive concepts" is a hot topic for a Minnesota school district. The Becker School Board delayed a vote on the proposal, which many suggest would have a sour effect on free speech and restrict students learning the accurate history of racism and LGBTQ-related topics.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Local restaurant owner says Twin Cities are a 'very nice place,' but 'things change at midnight'
As crime continues to be an issue throughout the Twin Cities, some restaurant and business owners have started to speak up about what they would like to see done and how they think returning to work is the solution.
Almost all of the new apartments being built in the Twin Cities are rentals, not condos
The Twin Cities is in a decade-long multifamily residential housing boom, but almost none of the new construction consists of for-sale condos. It's nearly exclusively rental units.Why it matters: There seems to be plenty of demand for condos as people want fixed housing costs and opportunities to build equity. The few recent projects that were built have sold quickly.State of play: Twin Cities has seen a few condo projects in recent years, most notably the Eleven tower and RBC Gateway Tower in downtown Minneapolis, as well as smaller scale projects in Wayzata. But those have been priced mostly above $1...
New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb
Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
Tractors converge on rural church
Tractor Run used as a way to honor fallen farmers. One by one, tractors of all sizes, models, and colors could be seen motoring down County Highway 102 from the east and west until they congregated at Nordland Lutheran Church 12 miles southwest of Paynesville on a sunny Saturday morning.
Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts
The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
Police say Minnesota’s Mall of America locked down as officers respond to ‘active incident’
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota responded Thursday to a possible shooting at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis. Bloomington police confirmed on Twitter that they were working “an active incident” with numerous officers on the scene. They gave no other details. Mall of America...
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted from Mall of America following incident, mall now closed
BLOOMINGTON, Minn., (Valley News Live) -Police say the scene has been secured now that all shoppers have been asked to leave. The Mall will be closed for the remainder of the evening. Police in Minnesota confirmed that gunshots were fired at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, but said...
Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals say they’ve taken a vote of no confidence in hospital management, ratcheting up the pressure on negotiations over pay, benefits and working conditions. “As a result of the corporate health care policies pursued by hospital executives … hospitals are understaffed, nurses are overworked, and patients are overcharged,” said Chelsea […] The post Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Police update Mall of America shooting: Search for 2 suspects ongoing
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Police in Bloomington say an altercation inside a store Thursday afternoon led to multiple rounds of gunfire inside Mall of America. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges provided more...
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
State of Minnesota warns of deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County
(FOX 9) - Minnesota state officials are warning pet owners about a deadly rabbit disease found in Hennepin County. Authorities with the state Board of Animal Health say one rabbit tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) after four rabbits died unexpectedly. Officials say the rabbit that tested...
Minnesota reminds parents to save back-to-school receipts for potential tax benefits
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - August means it's almost time for kids to head back to class and things are already in full swing at Kiddywampus in downtown Hopkins. "The stuff that is kind of the currency on the school bus...you would find that with us!" said founder and CEO Amy Saldanha.
