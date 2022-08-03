Mother, Victim in Shooting at Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge Calls for Business to Close

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex on August 5, 2022. Police say this happened at in the 1400 block of Ninth Street around 7:32 p.m. and that two men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds. Authorities say the two people involved got into an argument.

