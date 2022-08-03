ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Taylor-Johnson was hospitalized for injury sustained on ‘Bullet Train’ set

By Jessica Bennett
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVlbU_0h3n7mUv00

A fight scene from upcoming Brad Pitt flick “Bullet Train” left co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson passed out on set, ultimately resulting in his hospitalization.

After implementing a “crazy mad Keto diet” in an effort to get “scrawny and lean” for the film, the actor fainted due to “low blood sugar levels” shortly after sustaining a hand injury.

“We were in a fight sequence and I get drop-kicked across the room. And the one sharp bit of the corner where there wasn’t any padding took a chunk out of my hand. I literally went wham , passed out,” Taylor-Johnson, 32, told Variety of the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YFW21_0h3n7mUv00
Aaron Taylor-Johnson was hospitalized after sustaining an injury on the set of “Bullet Train.”
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

“Then I came back and was like ‘Should we go again?’ and they were like ‘No, no, no. You gotta go get stitches at the hospital.’ So then I spent the night in the hospital,” he added.

Taylor-Johnson, who has previously starred in action movies like “Kick-Ass” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” knew that working with director David Leitch, a stunt professional himself, would likely involve sustaining a few bumps and bruises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWdcv_0h3n7mUv00
Taylor-Johnson has acted in several action flicks.
Instagram/aarontaylorjohnson

“When you sign up for a David Leitch movie you know you gotta get a couple battle scars, some war wounds.”

The actor recently celebrated his 10th anniversary with wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, 55, as the pair renewed their vows last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdSfS_0h3n7mUv00
The cast of “Bullet Train” attended the film’s Los Angeles premiere Monday.
Jen Lowery/MEGA

“We … confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family it was a celebration of love and joy!” the actor told his Instagram followers in June.

“A decade of marriage,” he went on. “It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both.. we are blessed beyond belief. ❤️ Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world! ❤️.”

