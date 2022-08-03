College Station Costco set to open doors Thursday

Read on www.kbtx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Long-awaited Costco opens, shoppers pack grand opening
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over, College Station’s Costco opened its doors Thursday morning, becoming the 35th Costco in Texas. The grand opening started at 7:30 a.m., but shoppers arrived around 6 a.m. Before doors opened, officials from Bryan, College Station and Navasota cut the ribbon and gave opening speeches.
KBTX.com
Stretch Lab opens location in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re someone into fitnesses, you know how important stretching is for your body. A new business in College Station can now help with that. Stretch Lab is opening its first location in the Brazos Valley on William D Fitch in College Station near...
kwhi.com
NO FIRST FRIDAY MARKET IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM FOR AUGUST
There will not be a First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market in downtown Brenham this month. Organizers have cancelled this Friday’s market due to “excessive and dangerous heat” in the region. The market will return in September. Next month’s event will be the final one with summer...
Bright Pink Gym and Chandelier in This Bryan, Texas Mansion
There seems to be a trend this week with the color pink being used on homes in the state of Texas. Earlier this week I was telling you about the Pepto Bismol Pink colored home for rent in Port Arthur, Texas. And then I was looking at other real estate options in Texas and I found this mansion in Bryan, Texas that has a bright pink colored gym (including pink weights), and a chandelier to make it one of a kind.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Bridge Ministries’ 4th annual school supplies giveaway kicked off
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As kids head back to school, organizations in the area are working hard to make sure students are prepared for success. This means making sure a family has school supplies, food and hygiene products. The Bridge Ministries is running its fourth annual school supplies giveaway through the month of August.
papercitymag.com
Inside a Little Belgian Farmhouse in Bellville, Texas
Jill Brown’s trove of books and mementos fill the library in her Belgian-inpsired Bellville, Texas retreat. (Photo by Jack Thompson) Jill Brown is a country girl at heart. “I grew up in Ohio on a family farm, and some of my fondest memories are plowing corn,” she says. “I’d rather be in the country than anywhere else.” So, at least twice a week, she heads to her farm in Bellville, Texas, a little over three hours from Dallas and near the town of Round Top and its antiques shows. Brown fell in love with the charming, historic town seven years ago while hunting for a rural house to buy and renovate. The right one never materialized; instead, she discovered six acres of bucolic woodlands and meadows for sale — the perfect land on which to build a family retreat.
KTRE
Student Bonfire searching for new location after land was sold
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A storied tradition in the area will be going through a change. Student bonfire will be moving locations for the first time since 2009 after its current location was sold to land developers. Dion McInnis led the student bonfire from 2003-2004 and now is a part...
KBTX.com
New to town? Come meet & mingle Saturday night in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The non-profit organization I Heart Bryan is thrilled to host its first Belong in Bryan meet and mingle event on Saturday at 6 pm. at Kinder Hill Brew Lab. “Our goal is to introduce our new residents to all Bryan has to offer including our existing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaw.com
More Multi-Family Housing Coming To West Bryan
Before the Bryan city council considers final action to rezone property along Highway 47 from the biocorridor to the RELLIS campus, rezoning takes place on 54 acres between Villa Maria and Leonard Roads. The council approved with no discussion during its meeting on July 12, rezoning to allow multi family...
KLTV
College Station’s Hullabaloo Diner set to hit the big screen next year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The owners of Hullabaloo Diner have done it again! The diner is hitting the big screen after already being featured on Food Network and in a music video. The diner was recently used for a scene in an upcoming movie called “The Long Game,” and...
KBTX.com
Cougar Band & Guard to host annual March-A-Thon fundraiser
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an historic last season ending at the State Championship in San Antonio, the College Station High School Cougar Band & Guard has their sights set on Bands of America. In order to achieve their goal, they need to raise some money. This year’s March-A-Thon takes...
North Milam announces boil water notice
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The video above was published for a different story on May 10, 2022. Due to a water line break issue at a plant in the area, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for North Milam. The notice will only...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
A.R.T. for Life summer program to unveil new mural at College Station City Hall
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Art is a special form of therapy and for at-risk youth in the juvenile system, it can also be a saving grace. Art for Reaching Teens, or A.R.T. for Life, is a hands-on, artist-mentored youth program that provides these kids with a foundation for making better life choices.
kwhi.com
DEVELOPMENT PLANS FOR RESORT NEAR CARMINE CHANGING TO HOMESITES
Plans appear to be changing at the site of a proposed resort development near Carmine. In February, California developer Dirk Winter presented Fayette County Commissioners with plans to build 100 rental duplexes, commercial spaces and a Christmas market on a 150-acre property on Fuchs Road. Last week, a different developer...
KBTX.com
Adopt a Teacher Bryan-College Station ISD: Coming together to help teachers in need
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Teachers go through a lot in order to get ready for the upcoming school year, including buying school supplies and much more for their classrooms. A woman in our community started a special program in order to get teachers in our area what they need for this upcoming school year.
KBTX.com
95% of Brazos County in Extreme Drought
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As expected, drought conditions continue to worsen across the state of Texas with Thursday’s update. A summer that has brought historic dry weather to Brazos County (a combined less than quarter inch at Easterwood Field for June and July) continues to worsen in the drought department.
KBTX.com
BCS utility providers stress importance of continued water conservation
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The cities of Bryan and College Station recently experienced the hottest July on record, and judging by this week’s forecast August has the same potential. With excessive heat and continued drought conditions comes the need to conserve water. Both Bryan and College Station utilities say...
KBTX.com
Forest services from across the country assist with Brazos County wildfires
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With over 60 wildfires reported in Bryan in the last two months, the Bryan Fire Department has needed to call in extra help from forest services across the country. Robert Williamson, Bryan Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshall, said as a firefighter, its common knowledge that firefighters will...
KBTX.com
Back to School: Getting kids back on sleep schedules ahead of the new school year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local doctor says now is the time to start working on setting back-to-school sleep routines. Dr. Anthony Zachria, medical director of the sleep center at Baylor Scott & White, was on Brazos Valley This Morning Thursday. He talked about the importance of sleep in child...
KBTX.com
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired in the 1200 block of Holik Drive around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Police say an argument happened between several people that ended with shots being fired. Two people were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in College Station. At this time, there are no suspects in custody.
