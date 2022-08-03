Strategists: Ohio party leadership feeling good about November candidates

Read on www.nbc4i.com
Ohio man found guilty of posing as funeral director
TOLEDO, Ohio (WCMH) — A Lucas County judge convicted an Ohio man of multiple felony charges for providing funeral services without a license. Lucas County Common Pleas Court found Shawnte Hardin guilty Friday of 31 charges, including six counts of abuse of a corpse, eight counts of posing as a funeral director and two counts […]
How much do Ohio renters need to earn to afford a modest apartment?
Rent is unaffordable for low-wage workers in every state, a new report finds. But some states are more unaffordable than others.
Ohio's Better Business Bureau on this weekend's sales tax holiday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- As inflation continues to rise, one-third of people say they’re cutting back in other spending in order to afford the cost of items for the upcoming school year, according to the National Retail Federation. https://nbc4i.co/3BI1p80.
Ohio Jan. 6 rioter pleads guilty to involvement in storming Capitol
WASHINGTON (WCMH) – A Whitehall man that the FBI named as being involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in 2021 changed his plea to guilty Friday morning. Troy E. Faulkner previously pleaded not guilty to seven charges filed against him in federal court for the Southern District of Ohio. These included: Destruction of government […]
