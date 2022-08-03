Read on www.hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Low "True Blue" Coming Soon: Official Photos
Hybrid sneakers have always been a bit hit or miss, especially when it comes from Jordan Brand. One of their hits, however, just so happens to be the Jordan Legacy 312, which came out about three years ago. This shoe was not a stunner at first, although over the last few months, Nike has brought the shoe back into the rotation, and it has proven to be a huge winner.
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"
Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges
A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
Savage x Fenty Releases 'Dolled Up' Collection Starring Rihanna
Savage X Fenty just unveiled its all-new “Dolled Up” collection with a fiery campaign that stars Rihanna herself. Showcasing a range of vintage-inspired lingerie in inclusive sizing, the new collection introduces colorways like bright orange, dusky blue and mint green complete with delicate floral designs. Priced from $14.95...
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
H.E.R. Removes Her Shades And Reveals A New Shoulder-Length Bob
If you're look for summertime inspo, look no further!
Kanye West's adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx" Is Restocking
Kanye West‘s partnership with adidas has proffered silhouettes for all, and one of the most successful pairs to come from the ongoing collaboration has been the YEEZY SLIDE, which now receives a restock in “Onyx.”. The YEEZY SLIDE has been seen in a multitude of bold colors, from...
EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection
Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
Lil Durk Net Worth 2022: Rapper Making Massive Fortune Amid Lollapalooza Accident
Lil Durk is taking on a "health break" after sustaining a huge injury on his face because of a recent accident. Performing on his Lollapalooza 2022 set, Lil Durk was blasted with hot smoke on his face after a pyrotechnic machine blows onstage. Currently on tour to support his recent...
Saucy Santana Heats Up the ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Stage in Micro Shorts, Graffiti Hoodie & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers for ‘Booty’ Music Performance
Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night. The chart-topping Florida rapper brought heat to the stage with a performance of his hit single, “Booty.” Santana put on quite the show as he was joined onstage with a DJ and group of dancers. Santana blazed the stage in a white two-piece set, which consisted of a cropped sleeveless hoodie that was emblazoned with “Saucy” on the front in a pink graffiti font. He teamed his top with tiny boy shorts that had his song’s title...
Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy" Officially Unveiled: Photos
One of the greatest Jumpman silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 4. This is a sneaker that came out back in 1989, and over the years, it has maintained its status among some of the best shoes ever made. There are always some dope colorways coming out, and in 2022, there have already been some unique Jordan 4s to hit the market.
Kanye West Gifts Mase A Pair Of All-Red Louis Vuitton Dons
One of the most famous sneakers of all time is the Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October." This sneaker has a pretty insane resale value, and it was the last shoe Kanye ever released with Nike. There is a lot of history and fanfare behind this release, and to this day, the shoe is a grail for a lot of sneakerheads. If you have a pair, your sneaker collection is automatically valid in the eyes of purists and even hypebeasts alike.
The Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013 Finally Has an Official Release Date
The long-awaited Stüssy x Nike Air Max 2013 silhouette has finally been given an official release date, alongside the launch of an all-new loungewear capsule for Fall/Winter 2022. First teased back in June, the Air Max 2013 collaboration boasts an inverted Swoosh near the heel alongside signature Stüssy branding...
NBA Youngboy's "The Last Slimeto" Is Officially Turned In To Atlantic Records
The anticipation surrounding NBA Youngboy's next studio album, The Last Slimeto is high. He came into 2022 strong with the release of projects like Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby but he's remained rather lowkey since. Over the past few weeks, he's ramped up the rollout with a string of singles as fans anticipated the release.
Young Guru and Lenny S Deliver Praise for JAY-Z After Session for DJ Khaled’s Album: “1 of the Best Verses Ever”
JAY-Z normally drops off DJ Khaled a verse when it’s album time. This time he may have done something a bit different. Young Guru revealed Hov delivered a new verse for GOD DID and stated the effort cemented him even further as the “greatest of all time.”. Also...
In-Hand Look at the adidas YEEZY Slide "Flax"
Despite the fact that Ye made claims that the annual YEEZY Day initiative was put into motion without his approval, adidas still carried out with its plans to release a plethora of restocks and debuts. And one iteration that fell in line with the latter was the adidas YEEZY Slide “Flax” colorway, and we’ve now captured a look at what the kicks look like in hand.
Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" Coming Soon: Official Images
Every single year, Jumpman comes through with a brand-new Air Jordan 11 around Christmas time. It is a nice little tradition that sneakerheads always seem to look forward to, and for good reason. The Jordan 11 is one of the best Jumpman silhouettes of all time, and it is always fun to see it get new colorways.
Air Jordan 1 "Skyline" Coming Next Year: First Look
Teasers for new Air Jordans have been rampant on social media as of late. We are more than halfway through 2022 which means the 2023 range is already receiving a ton of support online. One account that has been dishing a ton of information is none other than @zsneakerheadz, who oftentimes works in tandem with Sneakerfiles.com.
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf "French Blue" Revealed: Photos
Michael Jordan's love of golf has been well documented over the years. The GOAT of basketball is often times found out on the course and when you consider his expansive sneaker line, it only makes sense that his brand would turn his shoes into functional footwear for the links. So far, various Jumpman silhouettes have received the golf treatment, including the Air Jordan 12 Low.
Chris Brown Defends $1,000 Meet and Greet Price Tag
That’s his price, and he’s sticking to it. Chris Brown appears to be exhausted with people complaining that he charges $1,000 for a meet and greet with fans, as many have voiced concerns about the extravagant price. On Monday (August 1), the “Go Crazy” singer took his Instagram Stories, where he addressed the commotion while using the opportunity to take jabs at “most of these lame a– artist.”
