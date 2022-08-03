ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundee, MI

Dundee school bond passes, Ida's fails again

By Blake Bacho, The Monroe News
One local school district saw its bond request approved by voters Tuesday, while another was shot down for a second time in as many attempts.

Voters in Dundee Community Schools passed its bonding proposal 1,249-641, while Ida Public Schools saw its building and site bond proposal rejected 1,446-1,074.

Dundee's bond will help pay for up to 10 new elementary school classrooms, parking and site improvements designed to alleviate traffic congestion at both its elementary and middle schools, and air quality improvements to 50 classrooms across the district, including air conditioning at the elementary and middle schools. It will also fund safety and security enhancements, including a secure entry vestibule at the high school, and provide updates to the district's wellness and sports facilities, including replacing the high school gymnasium bleachers and renovating the middle school pool filter, drain, heating, and dehumidification system.

"Dundee Community Schools would like to thank the entire Dundee Community for their support of the bond proposal yesterday," new Dundee Supt. Scott Leach said in a statement. "Our district is so fortunate to be a part of this amazing community. The support of this initiative is evidence that our community recognizes that the health and well-being of our students is paramount."

Ida's 4.94-mil proposal failed by roughly the same margin of votes as the 4.7-mil tax that voters rejected last November. The original proposal would have generated about $38 million over 30 years, according to the district, while the new proposal would have generated $43 million over three decades.

The bond was meant to fund the refurbishment of its buildings. New district superintendent David Eack said that the district's board of education will discuss next steps at its meeting Monday, which will take place at 7 p.m. in the high school media center.

"Definitely disappointed, it's definitely a setback," Eack said. "Especially (disappointed given) the amount of time our building committee, the previous superintendent, the board of education, as well as so many employees here in the district and community members all put into this..."

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

