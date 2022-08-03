ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

New Allen County Health Commissioner talks COVID and other matters

By 89.1 WBOI
wboi.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wboi.org

Comments / 0

Related
aroundfortwayne.com

ACDH weekly COVID-19 update – 8/5/2022

The weekly COVID-19 update from the Allen County Department of Health, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana:. Fort Wayne, Indiana (August 5, 2022) – The Allen County Department of Health reported one death and 906 positive cases of COVID-19 this week (Saturday, July 30 to today), with 382 confirmed PCR cases and 524 probable antigen cases. These bring totals to 112,219 cases and 1,172 deaths, as of today.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
aroundfortwayne.com

Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day – 8/13-14/2022

Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day 2022 will take place on August 13th and 14th, 2022, at the Wunderkammer Company. Wunderkammer Company is proud to host Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day 2022!. Fort Wayne, Indiana (August 5, 2022) – This is one of our favorite annual events that we’ve been hosting...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Important changes for bus riders at Fort Wayne Community Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Renee Dawson paused for a moment when she was asked where she will be on Wednesday morning, her first school day as the new Director of Transportation for Fort Wayne Community Schools. “Everywhere,” she decided. “All around town, on the phone,” she continued....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Mayor Tom Henry attends Redemption House anniversary celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry proclaimed August 6, 2022 as Redemption House Ministries’ ten-year anniversary day at their celebratory event Saturday afternoon. The event started at 11 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. at Lutheran Park on 3024 Fairfield Ave. The Celebration was open to the public and to anyone who has been touched by Redemption House and its mission. Redemption House graduates also had an opportunity to share their stories.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Allen County, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Fort Wayne, IN
Health
Allen County, IN
Government
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
County
Allen County, IN
WANE-TV

Plan to hike Fort Wayne trash fees in the works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne on Friday announced details of a plan to raise solid waste fees for residents. The plan would use up to $10 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to delay full implementation of the rate hike January 2024. Currently...
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announces loss of giraffe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced on Sunday that its oldest male giraffe, Jelani, had to be euthanized due to deteriorating health. “Jelani was suffering from neurological abnormalities that quickly worsened over a short time. Although we were treating for any potential causes, his welfare became compromised and he was humanely euthanized, surrounded by many that cared for him,” said Head Zoo Vet, Dr. Kami Fox.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Department#Covid#General Health#New Allen County Health#Indiana University#The Iu School Of Medicine#Parkview#Wboi#The County Health
WANE-TV

Former Harvester employee remembers ‘The Scout’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Harvester Homecoming Festival returned Saturday to the Summit City. The festival celebrated the history of Harvester and Navistar in the city of Fort Wayne. An off-road vehicle called “The Scout” was featured during the event. The event also honored former employees...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Masterson Humanity holds back-to-school giveaway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A local non-profit organization is helping kids get ready to go back to school. Masterson Humanity held their back-to-school giveaway Saturday afternoon. School supplies filled book bags, but it wasn’t the only thing offered. Music surrounded the parking lot of We Got You...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

EnVogue, G-Money perform at McMillen Park for community celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne had the chance to honor and encourage fathers Saturday at the annual Community Celebration and Fatherhood Initiative. The Fort Wayne Commission on African American Males hosted the event at the McMillen Park Community Center. The event started at noon and ended at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WANE-TV

Celebration of culture, community returns to Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A celebration of culture and milestones is happening at Promenade Park all day long. The third annual River, Set, Go! returned Saturday along with the Dragon Boat races. The celebration of cultural diversity returned to Promenade around the same time as the park’s anniversary of being open to the community in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
fortwaynesnbc.com

Crews respond to fire at Huntington Zesto

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Huntington Police Department are asking people to avoid the area of North Jefferson Street after a fire. Police say the fire is happening at the Zesto in Huntington. This incident remains under investigation. Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne’s NBC. All...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WOWO News

Worker dies in DeKalb Co. incident

DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A worker died and another was injured after a fall in a DeKalb County commercial building Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Kevin Rodgers, 24 of Laurel Hill, Florida, was removing metal roofing from a building in Waterloo that previously burned to prepare it for demolition. That’s when he fell through the roof. He had on a safety harness but it was not attached to an anchor point.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy