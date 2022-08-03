New Allen County Health Commissioner talks COVID and other matters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry proclaimed August 6, 2022 as Redemption House Ministries’ ten-year anniversary day at their celebratory event Saturday afternoon. The event started at 11 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. at Lutheran Park on 3024 Fairfield Ave. The Celebration was open to the public and to anyone who has been touched by Redemption House and its mission. Redemption House graduates also had an opportunity to share their stories.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO