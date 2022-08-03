New Allen County Health Commissioner talks COVID and other matters

Read on www.wboi.org
aroundfortwayne.com
ACDH weekly COVID-19 update – 8/5/2022
The weekly COVID-19 update from the Allen County Department of Health, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana:. Fort Wayne, Indiana (August 5, 2022) – The Allen County Department of Health reported one death and 906 positive cases of COVID-19 this week (Saturday, July 30 to today), with 382 confirmed PCR cases and 524 probable antigen cases. These bring totals to 112,219 cases and 1,172 deaths, as of today.
aroundfortwayne.com
Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day – 8/13-14/2022
Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day 2022 will take place on August 13th and 14th, 2022, at the Wunderkammer Company. Wunderkammer Company is proud to host Fort Wayne Zero Landfill Day 2022!. Fort Wayne, Indiana (August 5, 2022) – This is one of our favorite annual events that we’ve been hosting...
WANE-TV
Important changes for bus riders at Fort Wayne Community Schools
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Renee Dawson paused for a moment when she was asked where she will be on Wednesday morning, her first school day as the new Director of Transportation for Fort Wayne Community Schools. “Everywhere,” she decided. “All around town, on the phone,” she continued....
WANE-TV
Mayor Tom Henry attends Redemption House anniversary celebration
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry proclaimed August 6, 2022 as Redemption House Ministries’ ten-year anniversary day at their celebratory event Saturday afternoon. The event started at 11 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. at Lutheran Park on 3024 Fairfield Ave. The Celebration was open to the public and to anyone who has been touched by Redemption House and its mission. Redemption House graduates also had an opportunity to share their stories.
WANE-TV
East Allen County Schools superintendent talks changes at the district this year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County get ready to head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year. East Allen County Schools‘ superintendent Marilyn Hissong has been in the top job there since...
WANE-TV
Plan to hike Fort Wayne trash fees in the works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne on Friday announced details of a plan to raise solid waste fees for residents. The plan would use up to $10 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to delay full implementation of the rate hike January 2024. Currently...
FWCS hosts block party with backpack giveaway
Fort Wayne Community Schools celebrated their return to class with the annual Back-to-School Block Party on Saturday.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announces loss of giraffe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced on Sunday that its oldest male giraffe, Jelani, had to be euthanized due to deteriorating health. “Jelani was suffering from neurological abnormalities that quickly worsened over a short time. Although we were treating for any potential causes, his welfare became compromised and he was humanely euthanized, surrounded by many that cared for him,” said Head Zoo Vet, Dr. Kami Fox.
WANE-TV
Former Harvester employee remembers ‘The Scout’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Harvester Homecoming Festival returned Saturday to the Summit City. The festival celebrated the history of Harvester and Navistar in the city of Fort Wayne. An off-road vehicle called “The Scout” was featured during the event. The event also honored former employees...
wfft.com
Masterson Humanity holds back-to-school giveaway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A local non-profit organization is helping kids get ready to go back to school. Masterson Humanity held their back-to-school giveaway Saturday afternoon. School supplies filled book bags, but it wasn’t the only thing offered. Music surrounded the parking lot of We Got You...
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on crash.
WANE-TV
EnVogue, G-Money perform at McMillen Park for community celebration
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne had the chance to honor and encourage fathers Saturday at the annual Community Celebration and Fatherhood Initiative. The Fort Wayne Commission on African American Males hosted the event at the McMillen Park Community Center. The event started at noon and ended at...
WANE-TV
Celebration of culture, community returns to Promenade Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A celebration of culture and milestones is happening at Promenade Park all day long. The third annual River, Set, Go! returned Saturday along with the Dragon Boat races. The celebration of cultural diversity returned to Promenade around the same time as the park’s anniversary of being open to the community in Fort Wayne.
95.3 MNC
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crews respond to fire at Huntington Zesto
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Huntington Police Department are asking people to avoid the area of North Jefferson Street after a fire. Police say the fire is happening at the Zesto in Huntington. This incident remains under investigation. Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne’s NBC. All...
WANE-TV
Solfest moves to new location this year, will benefit Fox Island County park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Solfest, an event that usually happens at Fox Island County Park, will be held at Parkview Field in 2022. This move comes after the derecho that hit the area in June knocked over more than 1,000 trees in the park. Organizers of Solfest joined...
WANE-TV
I&M to replace 12 miles of towers in Fort Wayne, here’s how to learn more
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) announced Thursday plans for an open house Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Harris Elementary School where people can learn about and discuss I&M’s Eastern Fort Wayne Transmission Line Rebuild Project. The project was announced in...
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
WOWO News
Worker dies in DeKalb Co. incident
DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A worker died and another was injured after a fall in a DeKalb County commercial building Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Kevin Rodgers, 24 of Laurel Hill, Florida, was removing metal roofing from a building in Waterloo that previously burned to prepare it for demolition. That’s when he fell through the roof. He had on a safety harness but it was not attached to an anchor point.
Duke Energy customers upset as increased fuel costs impact energy bills
Dozens of Duke Energy customers sent their bills to WRTV Investigates, saying they are concerned about significant increases over the last month.
