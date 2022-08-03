Summerville unlikely to make downtown parking garage pay-to-park

Read on www.postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
Road access a sticking point for Kitfield development
A Charleston developer’s request for the annexation of about 16 acres of roadway outside a property subdivision in the Kitfield area of Moncks Corner was recently put on hold by the local planning commission as they examine access rights along Vanihayn Drive. Wofford Stribling’s bid for approval to access...
Charleston late-night entertainment ordinance could soon be updated
CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – An ordinance in Charleston that regulates late-night alcohol service could soon see an update after nearly 10 years. City officials are looking to revise Charleston’s late-night entertainment ordinance, which applies to bars and restaurants that have a permit to serve alcohol after midnight. According to Deputy Chief Dustin Thompson with the […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston proposed rental policy aims to crack down on absentee landlords
Charleston has a new plan to crack down on college party houses, but some are unsure whether it will have unintended ripple effects for both landlords and renters. The goal of the policy headed to City Council is for Charleston to be able to respond more easily when neighbors have concerns about nearby renters who repeatedly throw parties, leave bulk trash out and otherwise contribute to quality-of-life issues in the surrounding community.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston hires homelessness coordinator. Advocates say more resources are needed.
NORTH CHARLESTON — Along Tanger Outlet Boulevard, construction continues on the 72-bay Topgolf facility, slated to be a premier entertainment venue. Next to that site, land has been cleared for a $200 million mixed-use development that will include apartments, hotels and restaurants. In a small wooded area across the...
The Post and Courier
Charleston County road improvements target key intersections on US 17 in West Ashley
Four intersections on Savannah Highway, one of West Ashley's busiest corridors, are slated to receive a series of safety improvements next year. Charleston County is accepting public comments through Sept. 2 on the proposed changes on U.S. Highway 17. "Public feedback, comments are very integral to our process," said Project...
The Post and Courier
7 TCBY Charleston-area restaurants change hands
Seven frozen treat shops recently changed hands across the Lowcountry through a new restaurant brokerage franchise in the Lowcountry. Richard Thames of St. Stephen bought the TCBY franchised locations, according to Emily Benedict of the Charleston branch of Florida-based We Sell Restaurants, which brokered the sale. The seller, which retained a location on James Island, did not want to be identified. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston councilman and Charleston County sheriff spar over heated traffic stop
A routine traffic stop last week involving a North Charleston councilman turned into an hourlong dispute that ended with allegations of racial profiling leveled against the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Leonard Vella Jr. was cleared by an internal investigation of wrongdoing for the July 24 stop of Jerome Heyward's...
Realtor makes $10K donation to Summerville church damaged by fire
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry realtor donated thousands of dollars to help a church recover from a recent fire. Firefighters responded to First Emmanuel Baptist Church off Dorchester Road on June 15. The large fire consumed much of the building and caused the roof to collapse on the education center. Jeff Cook, of […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area churches planning more than a dozen affordable units
For years, nonprofits and municipal governments have been investing millions of dollars and forming numerous partnerships to tackle the affordable housing crisis facing the Charleston region. Now, churches are ramping up efforts to be part of the solution. Congregations in the Charleston area have been providing reasonably priced housing to...
walterborolive.com
A city leader looks to the future
Walterboro’s latest leader is helping to showcase the city’s natural beauty while balancing incoming growth. Ryan R. McLeod is the assistant city manager for the City of Walterboro. In this role, he says he is faced with the challenge of balancing growth with the city’s existing charm and natural beauty. “We have a great downtown area; however, most would agree it is underutilized and in need of revitalization. We are working with Main Street South Carolina and will lean on their resources and technical support,” he said. “We are excited for the future of Walterboro and will continue to lean on capital projects to continue to grow the rich character the City of Walterboro has to offer.”
The Post and Courier
Habitat for Humanity plans to raise walls for second Georgetown cottage
GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown senior will be one step closer to owning a new home when volunteers from Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County gather at 9 a.m. on Aug. 11 to raise the walls of his cottage on North Merriman Street. The volunteer organization is building a 675-square-foot cottage...
Coastal Observer
Plans call for 109 units in townhouse projects at Parkersville sites
There are 36 vacant tracts larger than 7 acres on the Waccamaw Neck that would be subject to a proposal under review by Georgetown County to reduce the density of residential development. A Charleston developer is proposing a total of 109 townhouses on two of those sites in the Parkersville community.
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - Truck Stop of Harleyville LLC
Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Truck Stop of Harleyville LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and off premises consumption of beer, wine at 137 Judge St., Harleyville, SC 29448. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than August 22, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2015942.
counton2.com
MPPD: Crash blocking two lanes on 17N
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Friday responded to a collision on Highway 17. According to MPPD, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 17 and Oakland Market. As of shortly after 4:30 p.m., two northbound lanes of Highway 17 were closed.
The Post and Courier
Letters: Mount Pleasant traffic: Don't be in a rush
Let’s consider Needlerush Parkway in Mount Pleasant. With all of its twists and turns, puppies and toddlers, babies and bikes, I think of it more as threading a needle. The rush? Eh ... not so much. It’s a parkway. It’s the way to the dog park or to park...
The Post and Courier
More Lowcountry residents discovering the allure of country living
She was looking for space and nature, birdsong and sunshine, and local traffic that consisted of boats gliding down a nearby creek. Moving to the Charleston area from greater Seattle, Chandra Ruch wanted to get far away from crowds and congestion—while still maintaining some proximity to restaurants and grocery stores at the same time.
The Post and Courier
New plans for S. Cedar Street property?: Investment firm to break ground on mixed-use project
In what’s being billed as “the biggest thing to happen in Summerville” since the opening of Guerin’s Pharmacy, plans are in the works to transform a vacant lot at 208 S. Cedar Street into a “fascinating” project, according to developer Jeffrey Roberts, when detailing the two-acre site.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie temporarily limiting duties to focus on health
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie on Thursday announced that he will be stepping back from some duties amid an ongoing medical condition. The mayor did not specify what the condition is, but said that it is not life-threatening, nor is it COVID-related. He will have to wear a heart monitor […]
The Post and Courier
Public Auctions - sale 8/23 - Rahem Drain
All Star Storage located at 221 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445 will hold an online public sale to enforce a lien imposed on said property, as described below, pursuant to the South Carolina Self-Service Storage Facility Act, South Carolina Code 39-20-10 to 39-20-50. The auction will be held on website www.storageauctions.com (http://www.storageauctions.com) and will end at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 . Management reserves the right to withdraw any unit from sale. Registered or motor vehicles are sold "As Is / Parts Only," no titles or registration. Tenant Name Unit # Stored Items Rahem Drain 007 hhg, boxes, furn Donnaire Murray 028 Furn, Boxes, hhgs,misc items Joshua Goodwin 131 Furn., Boxes,HHG, Misc Items Michala Green 306 Furn, Boxes, hhgs,misc items AD# 2016067.
Back-to-School events happening in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s time for students to head back into the classroom! Students, parents, and schools are preparing as several back-to-school events are happening ahead of the new school year. Here’s a list of local back-to-school happenings, by county: Charleston County Pack the Back Back to School Drive Elite Tax Group and the […]
