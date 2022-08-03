Summerville unlikely to make downtown parking garage pay-to-park

Walterboro’s latest leader is helping to showcase the city’s natural beauty while balancing incoming growth. Ryan R. McLeod is the assistant city manager for the City of Walterboro. In this role, he says he is faced with the challenge of balancing growth with the city’s existing charm and natural beauty. “We have a great downtown area; however, most would agree it is underutilized and in need of revitalization. We are working with Main Street South Carolina and will lean on their resources and technical support,” he said. “We are excited for the future of Walterboro and will continue to lean on capital projects to continue to grow the rich character the City of Walterboro has to offer.”

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO