Read on www.annandaleadvocate.com
Related
annandaleadvocate.com
Saluting, remembering 35 years of racing
Don Haugo, organizer of Fit-Fest 1986 in Northfield, had the idea to hold the first Annandale Triathlon. The Fit-Fest was a series of competitive and noncompetitive running, biking, swimming, rollerblading, walking, aerobic, and multi-sport events lasting from July 18-20. The Annandale Triathlon was one of six other events in Minnesota that were part of the 1986 Fit-Fest. The Annandale Triathlon was comprised of a half mile swim, 23.7 mile bike ride, and a five mile run.
ESPN
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, family escape shooting at Mall of America in Minnesota
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup series champion, and his family safely escaped the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis after someone fired shots. Bloomington police, who said no one was struck by the gunfire, are searching for two suspects after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. Police Chief Booker T. Hodges said two groups got into an altercation inside a Nike store, one group left, but two individuals in that group returned and one of them fired three rounds into the store where customers were shopping.
annandaleadvocate.com
From country school to 60 years in banking
Gladys Johnson, a resident of Annandale for most of her 95 years, died Monday, July 18, at Buffalo Hospital. Gladys was able to live, with a little help from, family and friends, an independent life up until the weekend of July 4th, when she fell in her Annandale home and suffered a broken hip. She made it through surgery with no complications.
kfgo.com
$1 million Minnesota winner in Mega Millions drawing comes forward
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – The excitement leading up to last Friday’s $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot prompted one Minnesota player to get in the game for the first time. “I thought, why not — it’s only a couple of bucks,” said the Mega Millions player who purchased two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
annandaleadvocate.com
James Foldenaur
James Nicholas Foldenaur, 86, of Maple Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Annandale with Rev. Todd Nelsen officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. The memorial service will be live-streamed on the funeral home website. Jim was born Dec. 24, 1935, the son of Aloysius and Florence Foldenaur in Fargo, North Dakota. He married Janice Hogan on June 27, 1958, recently celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary. After graduating from Moorhead State Teachers College High School in 1954, Jim served in U.S. Air Force National Guard and the U.S. Army. After his military service, he attended Moorhead State Teachers College. Jim then worked throughout his business career at Twin City Hardwood Lumber Company and Weiser Lock as a territory manager. He retired at 62 and spent winters in Sun Lakes, Arizona, and summers at their beautiful lake home on Sugar Lake in Maple Lake. Jim absolutely loved playing golf, watching, and rooting for the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, and spending time with his wife and family. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice; his daughter, Jami (Mike) Wallar of Champlin; two sons, John (Vivian) Foldenaur of Andover and Jeff (Holly) Foldenaur of Shoreview; six grandchildren, Carly, Jake, Noah, Annie, Jackson, and Willie; step grandsons, Andy Wallar, Jon (Kim) Wallar; great-grandchildren Laney, Will, and Alex; and many loving friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy; parents, Aloysius and Florence Foldenaur; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sigurd and Mildred Hogan. Jim’s grandchildren will serve as urn bearers. Arrangements are entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. The obituary, guestbook, and video tribute are online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
annandaleadvocate.com
Nasty killer
After the rush of the spring nesting season, things tend to slow down a bit in the natural world. Sure, some birds such as Cedar Waxwings and American Goldfinch are just getting started in their nesting efforts for the year, but most other species are done with baby birds in the nest and are busy chasing their offspring around to feed them.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Minnesota woman sets record for world's longest fingernails
(FOX 9) - Everyone has something about them that makes them feel unique. But it doesn't take long to put a finger on what makes Diana Armstrong so special. "I was really shocked about it because to me, I didn't think they were that long. But to other people they were long. But I didn't think so at the time," Armstrong says.
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
visitroseville.com
Minnesota State Fair – Where to stay, Parking and How to Save
The Minnesota State Fair is just days away from starting and we couldn’t be more excited. Whether you go for the food, the rides, the animals, or the music, there is sure to be something for everyone. This year’s fair will be another year with record-setting attendance so now is the time to start planning your trip. Let us give you tips on where to stay, where to buy tickets, and more.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three people die Thursday in crash in west central Minnesota
WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
kvrr.com
Storms knock out power to 75,000 customers in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – Severe storms knocked out power to as many as 75,000 customers across Minnesota where power poles were toppled and winds gusted as high as 81 mph. Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were west of the Twin Cities and by Wednesday morning service had been restored to about half of those who lost power.
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
Becker School Board under fire again after proposed 'divisive' concepts policy
A policy that would ban staff from teaching "inherently divisive concepts" is a hot topic for a Minnesota school district. The Becker School Board delayed a vote on the proposal, which many suggest would have a sour effect on free speech and restrict students learning the accurate history of racism and LGBTQ-related topics.
What Fox News' Laura Ingraham said in her Minneapolis report
After touring some of the scarred areas of Minneapolis from the civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, Fox News' Laura Ingraham reported live from the Twin Cities Tuesday night and claimed 'the suffering" in the city "hasn't stopped." Ingraham, who says she has visited...
Lead driver in group of Corvettes dies in Minnesota crash
A 38-year-old Brooklyn Park man was killed when he crashed a Corvette last weekend in Chisago County. Authorities announced the fatal crash five days after it happened, around 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, saying David A. McLean was driving a Corvette and serving as the lead vehicle in a group of four Corvettes that were headed southbound on Lofton Ave. in Chisago Lake Township.
Comments / 0