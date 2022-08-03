Lance Lynn, Jose Abreu lift White Sox over Royals 4-1

Read on www.semoball.com
Traded Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first pitch with Padres
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Brandon Drury needed one pitch to make a huge impact in front of his new San Diego Padres teammates. The designated hitter, who was traded this week, smacked the offering to left field for his second career grand slam. Drury's 402-foot homer occured in the first...
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Chicago Cubs activa, DFA veteran Andrelton Simmons
The Chicago Cubs reinstated infielder Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday, then designated him for assignment. The Cubs
numberfire.com
Luis Robert (illness) hitting second in White Sox's Thursday lineup
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert (illness) is starting in Thursday's game against the Texas Rangers. Robert will make his return after Chicago's outfielder sat out on Wednesday with an illness and Adam Engel was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Cole Ragans, our models project Robert to score 13.9...
FOX Sports
Rangers aim to end slide in game against the White Sox
Chicago White Sox (53-51, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (46-58, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-4, 2.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -131, Rangers +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
numberfire.com
Luis Torrens sitting Friday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Torrens is being replaced behind the plate by Cal Raleigh versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 134 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .202 batting average with a .471...
ESPN
Cease pitches 6 strong innings, White Sox beat Rangers 2-1
ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings following a relatively rough start, Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking solo home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. The first start in August for Cease (12-4) resembled those of the past...
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. to begin rehab assignment
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either Saturday or Sunday, San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin said. Tatis took batting practice with the Padres at Dodger Stadium on Friday afternoon and then left for Texas....
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022
The Chicago White Sox, clinging to playoff contention, square off with the Texas Rangers in a four-game series this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our White Sox-Rangers prediction and pick we have laid out below. Chicago, at...
Dylan Cease, White Sox shut down Rangers
Eloy Jimenez belted a home run in the fourth inning, and Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox bullpen made
