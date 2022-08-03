Read on www.semoball.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Ten Things A True Minnesotan Would Never Do
We are a hearty bunch in Minnesota who are tasked with surviving extreme cold, extreme heat and watching the Minnesota Vikings on a regular basis. Do you consider yourself a true Minnesotan? Here's a helpful guide to find out just how legit you are. 1. WEAR A GREEN BAY PACKERS...
Josh McDaniels explains bizarre decision from Hall of Fame Game
Josh McDaniels coached his first televised exhibition game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, and there was already one decision from him that left some people scratching their heads. The Raiders took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the annual Hall of Fame Game, which is an event that...
Kyle Shanahan sheds light on 49ers interior OL competitions
The 49ers need to get the interior of their offensive line sorted out. It’s the single biggest question mark on their team that doesn’t directly involve Trey Lance. It sounds like they’re moving in the right direction for at least two of the three positions though, with the third spot still up in the air.
NFL・
4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment
The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Backflipping umpire becomes a hit at softball games in Minnesota
Louis Williams IV is an umpire for the Minnesota Girls 10 and Under State Softball Tournament. Williams is known for calling games unlike any other, lifting up kids on the field and lighting up their families in the stands. Williams is even known for his cheers and his backflips. KARE’s Boyd Huppert spoke with Williams on his unique game-calling style. Aug. 5, 2022.
KAAL-TV
Austin boys basketball hires Jamaal Gibson as new head coach
(ABC 6 News) -- Austin boys basketball has found its new coach to lead the Packers into a new era. Friday, Austin Public Schools announced the hiring of Jamaal Gibson as the next head coach of Packers boys hoops. This comes after longtime head coach Kris Fadness stepped down after 25 seasons of coaching the team.
Top 25 single-game Iowa Hawkeyes passing performances
Among Power 5 teams, Iowa doesn’t have the history of air raid programs like say a Texas Tech. Still, that hasn’t stopped the Hawkeyes from putting together some eye-popping single-game passing performances from the quarterback position. Also, the fact that Iowa hasn’t been constructed as an air raid program honestly makes these numbers more impressive. They are fewer and farther in between and that makes these games special when they’ve happened historically. Hawkeyes Wire already broke down the top 25 single-season passing leaders in Iowa history. Now, let’s take a look at the top 25 single-game passing performances. Tied-24th: Chuck Hartlieb, Drew Tate,...
Comments / 0