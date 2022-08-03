James Nicholas Foldenaur, 86, of Maple Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Annandale with Rev. Todd Nelsen officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. The memorial service will be live-streamed on the funeral home website. Jim was born Dec. 24, 1935, the son of Aloysius and Florence Foldenaur in Fargo, North Dakota. He married Janice Hogan on June 27, 1958, recently celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary. After graduating from Moorhead State Teachers College High School in 1954, Jim served in U.S. Air Force National Guard and the U.S. Army. After his military service, he attended Moorhead State Teachers College. Jim then worked throughout his business career at Twin City Hardwood Lumber Company and Weiser Lock as a territory manager. He retired at 62 and spent winters in Sun Lakes, Arizona, and summers at their beautiful lake home on Sugar Lake in Maple Lake. Jim absolutely loved playing golf, watching, and rooting for the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, and spending time with his wife and family. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice; his daughter, Jami (Mike) Wallar of Champlin; two sons, John (Vivian) Foldenaur of Andover and Jeff (Holly) Foldenaur of Shoreview; six grandchildren, Carly, Jake, Noah, Annie, Jackson, and Willie; step grandsons, Andy Wallar, Jon (Kim) Wallar; great-grandchildren Laney, Will, and Alex; and many loving friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy; parents, Aloysius and Florence Foldenaur; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sigurd and Mildred Hogan. Jim’s grandchildren will serve as urn bearers. Arrangements are entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. The obituary, guestbook, and video tribute are online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.

MAPLE LAKE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO