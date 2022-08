Denver Housing Authority’s low-income-housing lottery will last two days, and it’s coming up soon

Pedal down Central Park Boulevard bike lane, and you’ll see a series of stencils of dogs cycling. “What the heck does this symbol mean?” reader and Central Park resident Kathy Holmes asked. “As a cyclist, I had to ask myself if I was riding in the correct lane, as it appears these lanes are for dogs riding bikes… So, what the heck? Who came up with this symbol? I’m just asking!”

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO