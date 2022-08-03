ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are the St. Cloud-area candidates running in the 2022 primary election?

By Becca Most, St. Cloud Times
A lot of people are vying to represent you on city councils, county boards, school boards and in other elected positions around St. Cloud this year.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, you'll have the chance to cast your vote to determine which candidates will be on the ballot in the November general election.

Learn what's on your ballot, how to register to vote and where your polling place is online at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/.

Here's a look at who is running in the Central Minnesota primaries this year, along with links to profiles and stories from the Times about the candidates.

St. Cloud City Council candidates

In St. Cloud's Ward 2, there are three people running for city council. The primary election will decide which two candidates will advance to the general election in November.

Sandra Brakstad, Seal Dwyer and Karen Larson are running for the nonpartisan Ward 2 city council seat. Ward 2 covers the eastern and north eastern part of the city.

The Ward 2 city council seat is currently held by Steve Laraway, who announced in May that he would not seek reelection.

St. Cloud School Board candidates

Eight people are running to fill three seats on the St. Cloud Area School District 742 school board. The candidates are Mike Bueckers, Theresa Carlstedt, Zachary Dorholt, Chantal Oechsle, Bashir Omer, Nicole Rierson, Natalie Ringsmuth (Copeland) and Heather Weems.

Voters will be able to cast their ballot for up to three candidates for school board. The top six candidates will advance to the general election.

Two seats are held by incumbents Dorholt and Ringsmuth. Current board member Les Green is retiring and not seeking reelection.

Stearns County Commissioner candidates

The primary election will determine which two candidates in Stearns County districts 3 and 4 will advance to the general election

District 3: There are seven people vying to represent District 3 on the nonpartisan Stearns County Board of Commissioners. Tina Barak, Barry Belknap, Jeff Bertram, Dan Goebel, Kelly Guest, Walter Moorhouse and Charlie Ward are running for the seat. District 3 includes Rockville, Cold Spring, Collegeville and St. Augusta.

The seat is currently held by Commissioner Jeff Mergen. Mergen withdrew his candidacy June 1, triggering the opening of a special filing period in District 3.

District 4:Two people are challenging incumbent Leigh Lenzmeier for his Stearns County Board of Commissioners District 4 seat this year. Lenzmeier has been in office nearly 32 years and faces challengers Darrell Bruestle and Lana Feddema.

District 4 includes part of St. Cloud, St. Augusta, Clearwater and Lynden Township.

Sherburne County elections

Five candidates are running to fill the nonpartisan Sherburne County Commissioner District 4 seat and two will advance to the general election. Gary Gray, Jerome "Lefty" Kleis, Carol Lewis (a current St. Cloud City Council member), Eric Meyer and Kari Watkins are running.

The seat is currently held by Commissioner Felix Schmiesing. He announced his retirement in April after nearly 30 years in elected office.

Benton County election

Three people are vying to be the next Benton County Auditor-Treasurer. The primary election will determine which two candidates will advance to the general election in November. Heather Bondhus, Sean Gitch and Christine Scherbing are running for the position.

But a fourth name will be on voters' primary ballots. Current Auditor-Treasurer Nadean Inman filed for reelection, but after a Benton County lawsuit alleged that Inman did not reside in the county for about a year and a half, as required for her office, a settlement agreement means she will no longer be running.

Inman will still be on the primary ballot Aug. 9, "but she's agreeing she's not going to run as a candidate any further … [or] campaign for the position," Benton County's attorney, Scott Anderson, said in an earlier Times story. Under the settlement, Inman agreed to help attempt to ensure her name is not on the November ballot and "agrees that she would not accept the position and would not take any oath of office if so elected," he said. She will continue to serve the remainder of her term.

Senate District 13 candidates

Incumbent Sen. Jeff Howe, R-Rockville, and Ashley Burg, an emergency room nurse, are both vying to represent District 13 in the upcoming Republican primary election. District 13 includes Sartell, Sauk Rapids, Cold Spring, Avon and Rockville.

The winner of the primary will face Alissa Brickman, DFL-Sauk Rapids, in the November general election.

ROCORI schools referendum

ROCORI School District residents will vote on two referendums worth a combined $72 million in the Aug. 9 primary. If approved, funding will come from a property tax increase.

The ballot will have two questions. One question will be to request funding for technology resources across the district, newer secured entrances, new playground equipment and to remodel the school's career/technical education and fine arts spaces for roughly $63.7 million. The second question would fund five multipurpose courts for basketball, volleyball, pickleball, a running track and an indoor swimming pool for nearly $8.9 million.

The exact tax costs will vary based on a home's value which can be calculated at rocoristrong.org/the-cost/. A house valued at $200,000 could see an annual increase of about $400 for 20 years.

Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa contributed to this report.

Becca Most is a cities reporter with the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-241-8213 or bmost@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter at @becca_most.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to sctimes.com today.

Comments / 0

