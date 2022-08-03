Castillo pitches into 7th as Mariners beat Cole, Yankees 7-3

Read on www.semoball.com
Gerrit Cole gets merciless treatment from Yankees fans during embarrassingly historic inning vs Mariners
The New York Yankees are now on a two-game losing skid after falling prey to the Seattle Mariners again at home in a 7-3 loss to Luis Castillo and company Tuesday. The also meant that the Mariners won that three-game series at the Bronx, two games to one. But the Yankees will be fine. They are still heads and shoulders above the rest of the competition in the American League East division standings, though they would love to see Gerrit Cole return soon to his usual solid form.
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole gets brutally honest after throwing meatball party vs. Mariners
The New York Yankees are among the teams with the best chance at capturing the World Series this year. One of the reasons why has been their starting pitching. However, their rotation has been showing cracks lately, and that includes former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. On Wednesday, Cole got...
The Yankees may have a minor issue at catcher brewing with workload imbalance
Every now and then, the New York Yankees need to give star catcher José Treviño a day off, but when that day occurs, the steep drop-off in talent at the catcher position exposes itself. Treviño has been a godsend for a Yankee team that traded Gary Sanchez this...
Yankees place new starter Frankie Montas on bereavement list
Newly acquired right-hander Frankie Montas was placed on the bereavement list by the New York Yankees Wednesday morning. Montas and reliever Lou Trivino came over from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for four minor leaguers. The Yankees also traded left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals and on Monday moved right-hander Luis Severino to the 60-day injured list.
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
Trey Mancini homers in first start with Astros since trade
HOUSTON (AP) — After a stressful week dealing with trade rumors, Jose Urquidy was relieved to remain with the Houston Astros as the deadline passed Tuesday. With that worry off his mind, Urquidy turned in his best start of the season Wednesday to help the Astros to a 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. “I’m more calm right now,” Urquidy said. “I was like, ‘What’s going to happen with me? Where am I going to be?’ And now I feel more comfortable and I’m very grateful to stay on this team.” Urquidy (10-4) allowed two hits and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings.
Yankees reserve minor league outfielder suspended for performance enhancing drugs
Not only did the New York Yankees blow an eighth-inning lead in Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, but they also had one minor-league player receive a suspension for consuming performance-enhancing drugs. 33-year-old veteran Derek Dietrich was slapped with a suspension after playing 41 games for Triple-A Scranton...
Vogelbach's slam, Alonso's HR send Mets past Nationals 9-5
WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer, helping the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday. New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York. “They’re a really good team and they’re playing good baseball, but we’re a really good team and we’re playing good baseball,” Vogelbach said. “I just think you take it as you’re playing another game and you’re playing another series.” Chris Bassitt (8-7) pitched seven shutout innings for New York, which finished with 14 hits.
Athletics survive Angels' 7 solo home runs, win 8-7
Ramon Laureano drove in four runs and the Oakland Athletics survived seven solo home runs by the Los Angeles Angels -- two by Shohei Ohtani -- to win 8-7 in Anaheim, Calif. on Thursday. The teams combined for nine homers, but the Athletics got two-run bombs from Seth Brown and...
Mets pound Nats behind Daniel Vogelbach’s grand slam
Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam for his first homer as a Met, Chris Bassitt tossed seven scoreless innings and New York routed the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday to take the rubber game of the series. Vogelbach, acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 22, connected off reliever Jordan...
Trey Mancini has grand slam, solo HR as Astros crush Guardians
Trey Mancini belted a grand slam to highlight a two-homer performance, fueling the visiting Houston Astros to a 9-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. Houston's Jose Altuve had an RBI double in the fourth inning as part of his three-hit performance. Yordan Alvarez, Yuli Gurriel and Martin Maldonado also drove in a run for the Astros, who banged out 14 hits and have outscored the opposition 21-4 during their three-game win streak.
