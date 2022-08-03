Castillo pitches into 7th as Mariners beat Cole, Yankees 7-3

HOUSTON (AP) — After a stressful week dealing with trade rumors, Jose Urquidy was relieved to remain with the Houston Astros as the deadline passed Tuesday. With that worry off his mind, Urquidy turned in his best start of the season Wednesday to help the Astros to a 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. “I’m more calm right now,” Urquidy said. “I was like, ‘What’s going to happen with me? Where am I going to be?’ And now I feel more comfortable and I’m very grateful to stay on this team.” Urquidy (10-4) allowed two hits and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO