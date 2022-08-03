ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Castillo pitches into 7th as Mariners beat Cole, Yankees 7-3

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 2 days ago
Read on www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Gerrit Cole gets merciless treatment from Yankees fans during embarrassingly historic inning vs Mariners

The New York Yankees are now on a two-game losing skid after falling prey to the Seattle Mariners again at home in a 7-3 loss to Luis Castillo and company Tuesday. The also meant that the Mariners won that three-game series at the Bronx, two games to one. But the Yankees will be fine. They are still heads and shoulders above the rest of the competition in the American League East division standings, though they would love to see Gerrit Cole return soon to his usual solid form.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Yankees place new starter Frankie Montas on bereavement list

Newly acquired right-hander Frankie Montas was placed on the bereavement list by the New York Yankees Wednesday morning. Montas and reliever Lou Trivino came over from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for four minor leaguers. The Yankees also traded left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals and on Monday moved right-hander Luis Severino to the 60-day injured list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Arizona State
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Spun

Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games

On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Trey Mancini homers in first start with Astros since trade

HOUSTON (AP) — After a stressful week dealing with trade rumors, Jose Urquidy was relieved to remain with the Houston Astros as the deadline passed Tuesday. With that worry off his mind, Urquidy turned in his best start of the season Wednesday to help the Astros to a 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. “I’m more calm right now,” Urquidy said. “I was like, ‘What’s going to happen with me? Where am I going to be?’ And now I feel more comfortable and I’m very grateful to stay on this team.” Urquidy (10-4) allowed two hits and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Vogelbach's slam, Alonso's HR send Mets past Nationals 9-5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer, helping the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday. New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York. “They’re a really good team and they’re playing good baseball, but we’re a really good team and we’re playing good baseball,” Vogelbach said. “I just think you take it as you’re playing another game and you’re playing another series.” Chris Bassitt (8-7) pitched seven shutout innings for New York, which finished with 14 hits.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Collin Mchugh
Person
David Peralta
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Homer
Yardbarker

Athletics survive Angels' 7 solo home runs, win 8-7

Ramon Laureano drove in four runs and the Oakland Athletics survived seven solo home runs by the Los Angeles Angels -- two by Shohei Ohtani -- to win 8-7 in Anaheim, Calif. on Thursday. The teams combined for nine homers, but the Athletics got two-run bombs from Seth Brown and...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Mets pound Nats behind Daniel Vogelbach’s grand slam

Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam for his first homer as a Met, Chris Bassitt tossed seven scoreless innings and New York routed the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday to take the rubber game of the series. Vogelbach, acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 22, connected off reliever Jordan...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Trey Mancini has grand slam, solo HR as Astros crush Guardians

Trey Mancini belted a grand slam to highlight a two-homer performance, fueling the visiting Houston Astros to a 9-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. Houston's Jose Altuve had an RBI double in the fourth inning as part of his three-hit performance. Yordan Alvarez, Yuli Gurriel and Martin Maldonado also drove in a run for the Astros, who banged out 14 hits and have outscored the opposition 21-4 during their three-game win streak.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy