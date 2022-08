GREENSBORO, N.C. – Ryan Moore didn’t exactly come to the Wyndham Championship with visions of playing his way into the FedExCup Playoffs. He was ranked No. 183 on the eligibility list, after all. Not that he’d done the math – Moore maintains he was “just trying to find a little form” this week -- but only a finish of second or better would lift him into the all-exempt 125 category and send him into the Playoffs.

