Leslie Grace Reacts to ‘Batgirl’ Movie Being Killed: ‘Thank You for the Love and Belief’
Click here to read the full article. Leslie Grace, the star of Warner Bros.’ now-canceled “Batgirl” movie, has issued a statement following the studio’s decision to kill plans for a release of the film in theaters or on HBO Max. The comic book film would’ve marked Grace’s biggest acting role following her breakthrough performance in “In the Heights.” It would’ve also been a rare superhero film headlined by a Latina actor. “Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless...
The Ringer
Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear
Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
Complex
HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl’ Shelved, $90 Million DC Film Starring Leslie Grace Had Finished Filming (UPDATE)
UPDATED 8/4, 2:20 p.m. ET: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah released a statement after their Batgirl film was shelved by Warner Bros. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. We wish that fans would’ve had the opportunity to see and embrace the film,” they wrote.
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
wegotthiscovered.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
epicstream.com
AOL Corp
Batgirl: Warner Bros Discovery CEO explains why he cancelled release of $90m movie
Warner Bros has explained why it cancelled Batgirl’s film release.The film studio came under fire this week following the news that it was shelving the movie despite the fact its $90m (£73.7m) shoot had been completed earlier this year.Lerslie Grace, who starred in the lead role of Barbara Gordon, and the film’s directors, Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, expressed their shock at the news in respective statements.There were several rumours surrounding Warner Bros’ decision, with a spokesperson saying at the time: “The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ co-director shares email Kevin Feige sent him after movie was canned
In the wake of Warner Bros. cancelling the planned streaming release of Batgirl, superhero fans across the Marvel and DC divide have lent their support to the team behind the movie, lamenting the fact that we’ll never get to see Leslie Grace suit up as Barbara Gordon, or even get a glimpse at Brendan Fraser as supervillain Firefly. This doesn’t just apply to the fans, either, as it turns out Marvel chief Kevin Feige sent the Batgirl directors a kind message in the wake of the sad news.
‘Batgirl’ Debacle Pushes DC Back Once Again
Warner Bros. isn’t in the business of making bad movies. At least, that’s the common refrain on social media now that David Zaslav, chief executive of the newly combined Warner Bros. Discovery, is in charge. What seems to be a more accurate assessment is that Warner Bros. isn’t in the business of making movies that aren’t guaranteed to line company coffers. The cancellations of Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, which until Tuesday were both in postproduction, have sent shock waves through Hollywood. In the case of Batgirl, social media pundits claimed the film was shelved because it was so bad it...
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
IGN
Batgirl Solo Film Cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery Despite Being in Post-Production
DC takes another major blow in its competition against Marvel Studios, as Warner Bros. Discovery has seemingly cancelled the solo Batgirl film. The film directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah was set to introduce Barbara Gordon into live-action DC with Leslie Grace set to star as the crimefighting vigilante daughter of J.K. Simmons' Commissioner Gordon. Along with Grace, the film also would have seen the return of Michael Keaton with his take on the Dark Knight alongside Brendan Fraser, who portrayed the villainous Firefly.
CNBC
HBO Max is under new management, and fans are worried about the fate of shows like 'Hacks', 'Peacemaker' and 'South Side'
Fans of popular HBO Max original shows and movies are anxiously awaiting to hear their fate as rumors swirl that major changes are underway at the streaming service. Ever since HBO Max parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery earlier this year to become Warner Bros. Discovery, industry watchers have speculated that CEO David Zaslav will look to combine Discovery+ and HBO Max into a single streaming platform.
Batgirl director shares photo of what's probably, definitely Michael Keaton's planned Batman return
Batgirl co-director Adil El Arbi is sharing a peek at what seems like what could've been if his DC superhero movie hadn't been abruptly scrapped. After starring in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, Michael Keaton had again been cast as the Dark Knight in a new film featuring Leslie Grace as the titular heroine. Now, Arbi has revealed an image of what that meeting would have looked like on screen.
DC Films’ Walter Hamada Was on the Brink of Exit After ‘Batgirl’ Cancellation
Amid the shelving of the HBO Max film Batgirl and the clear desire of Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav to find new leadership for the DC universe, DC Films president Walter Hamada has come to the verge of exiting the studio and consulted with counsel, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Hamada has now agreed to remain in his post at least until the Oct. 21 release of the Dwayne Johnson film Black Adam, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. “He’s pausing,” says a source. “The decision has not been made to make this adversarial, yet.” Hamada could not...
Lady Gaga Confirms Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2,’ Shares New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Update, August 4 2022: The rumors are officially true. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker: Folie à Deux” in fittingly musical fashion, sharing a new animated teaser set to Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.” The teaser does not offer any plot details, other than apparently confirming that the sequel is a musical, but it is also notable for referencing Joaquin Phoenix. Previous reporting indicated that delays in negotiating Phoenix’s deal were holding up the sequel, but it seems as if everything has been resolved. “Joker: Folie à Deux” is now slated for an October...
