According to PFF, New England Patriots star WR DeVante Parker is the most intriguing star on the roster heading into the 2022-23 NFL season. New England Patriots acquired star WR DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins this offseason in a trade with the New England Patriots for a 2023 third-round pick. In 2019, Parker had a breakout season, however, he’s never reached this amount of success again. During the 2019 season, he recorded 72 catches, 1,202 yards, and nine touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. While struggling to repeat the production, Patriots HC Bill Belichick sees promise and potential within Parker’s play. In the last two seasons combined, he’s managed to have 103 receptions for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO