NBC Sports

NFL owners meet in Minnesota today to approve sale of Broncos (without Stephen Ross)

It’s been known for a while that the NFL’s team owners will meet today, August 9, in Minnesota. It’s been known for a while that they’ll vote on the purchase of the Denver Broncos by Wal-Mart heirs. It’s been known for a while that, barring something dramatically and completely unexpected, at least 24 owners will approve the transaction, making Rob Walton the richest owner in the league, by far.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

When will 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo, if they can’t trade him?

It’s no secret that the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have decided simply to wait for the possibility that a starting quarterback with another team will suffer a season-ending injury in training camp or the preseason. That’s the only way the 49ers get real value in trade, and it’s the only way Garoppolo gets anything close to his $25 million compensation package for 2022.
NFL
NBC Sports

Richard Seymour pokes fun at Tom Brady in great Hall of Fame speech

New England Patriots legend Richard Seymour took his well-deserved place in Canton on Saturday as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class. The former defensive lineman played the first eight years of his career with the Patriots before playing the final four with the Raiders. Seymour helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles (2001, 2003, 2004), was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was selected to the HOF's All-Decade team for the 2000s.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jordan Davis blows up Eagles’ offensive line in walk-through

During one of the periods of time that Aaron Donald was staying away from Rams practice as he tried to get a new contract, G.M. Les Snead saw a silver lining. Donald wasn’t there to blow up the middle of the offensive line during practice. As Snead explained it, Donald was doing it even during walk-through practices.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Oklahoma’s Cale Gundy resigns after using offensive language

A day after Oklahoma assistant head coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation, the school said that Gundy uttered a racially charged word multiple times during a film session last week. Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, announced his resignation in a social media post,...
NORMAN, OK
NBC Sports

What advice Bryant Young gave 49ers' Kinlaw ahead of key season

It was probably no coincidence when Bryant Young was recently around the current 49ers, one of the individuals with whom he had a lengthy conversation was Javon Kinlaw. Young set the standard for professionalism, class and drive during his 14 seasons with the 49ers. On Saturday, he delivered an emotional speech upon his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFL
NBC Sports

Rivera fires D-line coach due to philosophical differences

Training camp is usually a time for NFL coaches to tinker with their roster, but on Tuesday, Ron Rivera decided to shake up his own staff. In a press conference, Rivera announced that he had fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III and replaced him with Jeff Zgonina, who was previously Mills III's assistant.
NFL
NBC Sports

Camp notes, 8/8: Thoughts on Wentz and a tight end to monitor

ASHBURN — Probably the most key event of Monday's practice happened not on the field at the Washington Commanders' headquarters, but in the parking lot instead. Sophie Manning, a five-year-old who is finishing up with her treatments for leukemia, was celebrated upon her arrival by a boisterous crowd. From...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Browns' Jakeem Grant suffers Achilles injury in practice

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant was carted off the field Monday with what the team fears is a torn left Achilles tendon. Grant, signed as a free agent during the offseason to improve a shaky return game, got hurt while battling cornerback A.J. Green during a one-on-one passing drill. Grant didn’t land awkwardly, but it quickly became obvious he was badly hurt. Grant pounded his hand into the grass and writhed in pain on the ground as two trainers came to assist him. He was then placed on a cart and driven into the team’s facility as practice continued. The 29-year-old is scheduled to undergo further testing.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson won’t play in Ravens preseason opener

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been practicing at Ravens camp despite not having a contract extension yet, but his participation won’t extend to Thursday’s preseason opener against the Titans. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Jackson will be one of the veteran starters who will remain observers this...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Simple reason why Jimmy G still listed on 49ers' depth chart

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Tuesday released their first unofficial depth chart of the summer. The list is so unofficial that when 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked how much time he spends on it, he answered, “Zero.”. The rankings at the team's quarterback position are obvious: starter...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bosa's dad argues 49ers star is disrespected: 'Absolute joke'

There’s no denying 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was one of the NFL’s most lethal pass rushers last season, if not one of the league’s top talents overall. But in his father John Bosa’s eyes, the San Francisco superstar didn’t receive enough recognition for what he accomplished in 2021 -- especially when the season-ending ACL injury he suffered in 2020 is taken into consideration.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Perry: Would Patriots bail on new offense? Belichick is open to change

FOXBORO -- The only schematic philosophy to which Bill Belichick has been married over the course of his tenure with the Patriots is not to be married to any one system or structure or base concept. We've seen him go from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 and back. We've...
NFL
NBC Sports

Commanders add vet LB and two other players in roster reshuffling

For a few months now, Ron Rivera has indicated that the Washington Commanders were interested in the idea of signing a veteran to add to their linebacking corps. On Sunday, the club finally did so. Before resuming training camp on Monday, the team announced it had picked up Nathan Gerry,...
