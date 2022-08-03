ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting credit card swipe fees under control is a bipartisan priority | Opinion

By Rob Ikard
The Tennessean
Packing your children’s lunches? U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn says a $1.2 billion increase in credit card “swipe” fees imposed by Visa and Mastercard in April means “a package of Oreos is going to cost more” for parents “putting a couple of cookies in there.”

Blackburn was among lawmakers who questioned Visa and Mastercard executives at a U.S. Senate hearing in May. The senator cited cookies as a real-life example of how the hidden fee global card networks and big banks charge Tennessee retailers to process transactions is more than grocers and retailers can absorb and “contributes to out-of-control inflation.”

Swipe fees imposed on Tennessee retailers have been increasing for decades, but the fees soared by 25% nationwide last year to a record $137.5 billion, more than double the amount 10 years earlier. These hidden fees are most merchants’ highest operating cost after labor and drive up prices for consumers, amounting to $900 a year for the average family. As a percentage of the transaction, these fees go up as prices go up, creating a multiplier effect for inflation.

Swipe fees have risen drastically because of lack of competition. Visa and Mastercard, which control 80% of the credit card market, centrally price-fix swipe fees charged by banks that issue their cards, then all the banks charge the same fees rather than competing to give Tennessee retailers the best deal. Many legal experts say this violates federal antitrust law.

Card industry surrogates have called efforts to bring competition to swipe fees “liberal policy.” But Blackburn is one of an increasing number of conservative Republicans who have voiced concern, proving swipe fee reform is a bipartisan issue.

This spring, Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas and Rep. Beth Van Duyne of Texas, both Republicans, sent a letter asking Visa and Mastercard to withdraw April’s increase. At May’s hearing, Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa said the fees “are eating into already tight margins, especially for small-business owners.” And Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah questioned price fixing as “anticompetitive cartel behavior.”

Recently, Marshall joined with Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., to introduce bipartisan legislation that would require payment networks to compete over who processes credit card transactions, potentially saving merchants and their customers $11 billion or more a year.

Tennessee retailers aren’t seeking a federal government cap on swipe fees. We’re simply asking that banks and card networks compete, just as Tennessee retailers compete every day. Competition would lead to fair fees and keep the card industry’s hand from reaching quite so far into the cookie jar.

Rob Ikard is president and CEO of the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association

