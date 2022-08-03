ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Appleton woman gets 5-year prison term for attempted armed robbery with BB gun at McDonald's

By Kelli Arseneau, Appleton Post-Crescent
 2 days ago
APPLETON – A 43-year-old Appleton woman was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for an attempted armed robbery at the Greenville McDonald's in November.

Melissa Mann pleaded no contest to the charge of attempted armed robbery in Outagamie County Circuit Court. Following five years of initial confinement, Mann was sentenced to five years of extended supervision. She's eligible for the state's substance abuse program, which may reduce her prison sentence and allow her to move to extended supervision sooner, according to court documents.

The attempted robbery occurred in November, when Mann threatened an employee at a drive-thru window with a BB gun.

Mann said she previously worked at the McDonald's, located at W6308 Wally Way, according to a criminal complaint. On Nov. 16, she drove there, ordered a large diet Coke at the drive-thru and held up a gun at the payment window, asking an employee to hand over money from the cash register. When the employee ran, she drove away, the criminal complaint said.

When questioned about the incident by police, Mann initially said she didn't leave her house when the incident occurred, but later stated that she went to McDonald's with a gun and asked for money, according to the complaint.

McDonald's employees reported seeing Mann drive erratically, almost hitting her car into the side of the building when turning from the menu board to the drive-thru window and again nearly hitting the building when she sped away, the complaint said. Mann told police she had not used any illegal drugs that day, and had been drinking but did not believe she was intoxicated at the time of the incident. She also told police she had been struggling with her mental health, the complaint said.

Mann told police she believed the gun was real and was using it in an attempt to scare the employee, according to the criminal complaint.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

