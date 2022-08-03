Read on alerts.weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bledsoe, Rhea by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 13:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bledsoe; Rhea FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT/515 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Bledsoe and Rhea. * WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT /515 PM EDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 112 PM CDT /212 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Spring City, Stinging Fork Falls State Park, Melvine, Piney Falls State Park and Grandview. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Graham, Macon, Swain by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Graham; Macon; Swain FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, Graham, Macon and Swain. * WHEN...Until 445 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Rapid rises on small streams are imminent and high flows may threaten campers and kayakers. Driveway culverts and low-lying areas adjacent to streams may become overwhelmed by excessive runoff and streamflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 133 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms with accumulations of 1-3 inches over the past 60 minutes. The heaviest rainfall is occurring over extreme southeast Graham County in the headwaters of Tulula Creek, including Juts Creek. Areas along US 129/Tallulah Rd from Topton to Robbinsville may see flooding, including Jutts Creek Rd, Jack Branch Rd, Anthony Branch Rd, and Campbell Creek Rd. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. People in the Advisory area, especially in southeast Graham County, need to be prepared to seek higher ground immediately upon seeing rising streams. A Flash Flood Warning may be issued if heavy rainfall continues over the next 30 minutes. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Robbinsville, Nantahala Lake, Aquone, Kyle, Nantahala, Wayah Bald, Cheoah and Rainbow Springs. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Blount, Knox, Loudon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Blount; Knox; Loudon The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Loudon County in east Tennessee Southeastern Anderson County in east Tennessee Knox County in east Tennessee Northwestern Blount County in east Tennessee * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 434 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Oak Ridge to Loudon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Clinton, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Loudon, Farragut, Louisville and Plainview. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 364 and 392. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 68 and 118. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
