SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
knau.org
Inner Basin water pipeline heavily damaged by recent post-wildfire flooding
A pipeline on the San Francisco Peaks that provides water to Flagstaff has been shut down after it suffered heavy damage during recent monsoon rain. Many areas northeast of Flagstaff have seen cataclysmic flooding following this year’s wildfires. City officials say there are several breaks in the Inner Basin...
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
Fronteras Desk
Meeting Thursday night to discuss Flagstaff flood damage on town's west side
The city of Flagstaff will be holding a community meeting for residents facing flooding on the town’s west side. City Hall will be open to residents affected by flooding starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Pipeline Fire destroyed watersheds that would normally keep water from raging down the mountain. That’s led to severe flooding on both ends of the city. Damaging homes, destroying roads and over-running flood mitigations put in place for older fires.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Aug 4 thru Aug 8
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. More rain is in the forecast! Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
theprescotttimes.com
Concerned Residents Of Kirkland Say No To Man Camp
Concerned Residents Of Kirkland Say No To Man Camp. A group of concerned citizens is mounting a petition drive against the development of a transient housing development, aka “Man Camp” in the town of Kirkland. On Saturday, August 6th 10 am to 1 pm, volunteers with the No Man Camp Community Campaign (NMCCC) will be at the corner of Iron Springs Rd. and Kirkland Hillside Rd to collect signatures and rally support for their opposition.
890kdxu.com
Arizona Man Sentenced For 2004 Cedar City Rape
(Cedar City, UT) -- An Arizona man could spend the rest of his life in prison for raping a Cedar City woman in 2004. David Slade was sentenced this week after pleading guilty and is currently serving 15 years in an Arizona prison for a similar crime. He was arrested after Arizona authorities identified him as the suspect in the Flagstaff rape in 2003 and the Cedar City rape in 2004. Both victims were around 18-years-old at the time.
SignalsAZ
Trumpet Vine: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Trumpet Vine! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Large clusters of reddish flowers create a dramatic show all season long....
Sedona Red Rock News
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
theprescotttimes.com
Good Morning Chino Valley Community
Officer Pizzi is off to our schools to watch over our kiddos this 1st day of school. He would also like to remind everyone to drive safe and wishes all the students a great first day of school! And he will have plenty of stickers available to give out!! Have a great day everyone! Chino Valley Police Department.
A resort company walks into a small town: Cottonwood's rental crisis is no joke
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Melany Walton had thought Cottonwood would be the perfect place for her to spend her retirement years. When she decided to move from California to the small Arizona town 12 years ago, she expected her costs of living to be cheaper. And for a while, they...
theprescotttimes.com
ILLEGAL DRUG ABUSE IMPACTS OUR COMMUNITY
Prescott Valley Police Department reports that illegal drug abuse continues to impact our community, endangering the lives of those using the drugs, their families, along with law enforcement officers who encounter drug users. Prescott Valley police have made seventy-four drug-related arrests from March 1 to July 31, 2022. Nine firearms...
theprescotttimes.com
Congratulations Lieutenant Nancy Roberts of PVPD
Prescott Valley Police Chief Bob Ticer has announced the promotion of Sgt. Nancy Roberts to the rank of Lieutenant, effective July 17. Roberts, an Arizona native who grew up in Mayer, began her career with PVPD in January 2006. She attended the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy in January 2006. A year later she achieved the Rookie of the Year award.During her 16 ½ year tenure with the department, Roberts has served as a patrol officer, lead patrol officer and sergeant, general instructor subject matter expert, SWAT negotiator and negotiations sergeant, crime prevention officer, field training officer, and Honor Guard member for 12 years.
journalaz.com
Cottonwood Vice mayor seeks local input
When it comes to engaging with the community, Cottonwood’s Vice Mayor Jackie Nairn has been taking a direct approach. Every fourth Thursday of each month, Nairn hosts community awareness meetings at the Cottonwood Public Library to discuss a variety of issues facing the community, such as housing. “I’ve been...
Jonathan Nez, Buu Nygren advance for Navajo presidency
Voters from the Navajo Nation will see familiar faces in the tribe's general election: their current president and a former vice presidential candidate, both of whom were on the ballot in 2018.
