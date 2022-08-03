ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Jackson Women's Health Organization legal saga comes to an end with case dismissed

By Wicker Perlis, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago
The legal battle between the state of Mississippi and its last abortion clinic, which played the key role in the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, has come to an end.

Jackson Women's Health Organization had fought to remain open based on a previous state supreme court decision, but after the building was sold on July 19, the clinic's lawyers moved for the state supreme court to dismiss their case.

On Wednesday, the court formally approved that request. The case has now ended.

"Diane Derzis, the clinic's owner, has now sold the clinic's building in light of the dim prospects for a speedy and meaningful ruling that would allow the clinic to reopen," Rob McDuff, one of the clinic's lawyers, said in a statement explaining the decision to ask for a dismissal. "Accordingly, we have dismissed our case on the clinic's behalf. If the clinic is not in a position to reopen in Mississippi, it no longer has a basis to pursue this case in the courts."

The court order issued Wednesday was expected after McDuff and the rest of their legal team made their motion. "No objection to dismissal has been received," the court order reads.

That said, it marks the end of a historic years-long legal fight that led to abortion being banned in Mississippi.

Nearly four years after then Gov. Phil Bryant signed the state's Gestation Age Law, a lawsuit filed by Jackson Women's Health Organization was decided on by the U.S. Supreme Court. That decision, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, ended nationwide protections for abortion access and sparked a new legal fight in state courts.

The clinic sued, claiming that a 1998 state court decision protected the right to abortion. They lost that argument in chancery court, and appealed to the state supreme court. However, before the appeal could be heard the clinic had been sold, and the motion to dismiss had been filed.

