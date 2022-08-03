Catholic Church Responds After Britney Spears Claims She Wasn't Allowed To Marry On Their Premises

mega

Britney Spears hasn't held back when it come to shaming her family and former colleagues for their alleged shady ways, but the singer is now setting her sights on a bigger target: the St. Monica Church!

The other day, the mom-of-two, 40, shared a photo of a random couple exchanging vows at the place of worship, and she revealed in the caption that the spot is where she had always dreamed of getting married . However, Spears claims that when she and now-husband Sam Asghari reached out to the church, they were rejected.

"This is where I originally wanted to get married during COVID. I wanted to go every Sunday… it’s beautiful and they said it was temporarily shut down due to COVID!!!!" she wrote. "Then 2 years later when I wanted to get married there they said I had to be catholic and go through TEST!!!!"

She ended her post with the jibe, "Isn’t church supposed to be open to all????"

The star wound up deleting the post, but not before the church caught wind of it, prompting a spokesperson to claim that they checked their records, and neither Spears nor Asghari ever visited their space or asked to have their ceremony there.

Nonetheless, the rep did acknowledge that in order to get married on their premises, at least one of them would have to be Catholic.

In the end, the superstar still had her happily ever after, as she and her beau, 28, got hitched in a glamorous celebration at her California home. While she didn't invite her estranged family members and her two sons weren't in attendance , she excitedly danced the night away alongside pals like Selena Gomez and Madonna .

"We imagined this thing being a fairytale , and it was," Asghari gushed of their big day. "And we wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones, our close people. We wanted to just celebrate, and that's what we did."

