ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Heat wave a big concern in flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky

By Alexa Helwig, WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

How to make the most out of Ohio's sales tax holiday weekend

OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - Ohio's sales tax holiday weekend is officially underway. You can purchase school supplies, instructional items, and clothing without sales tax through Sunday, August 7 at 11:59 p.m. Clothing items exempt from sales tax must be individually priced at $75 or less. This includes all types of...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy