Heat wave a big concern in flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky

Related
WKRC
Kentucky Gov. Beshear provides update on flooding victims and rescue efforts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on flooding Thursday as the eastern part of the Commonwealth deals with the aftermath. Randall Roberson and his family were able to escape the flood, but came back home to no home at all. "All my tools, side-by-side, it's...
WKRC
How to make the most out of Ohio's sales tax holiday weekend
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - Ohio's sales tax holiday weekend is officially underway. You can purchase school supplies, instructional items, and clothing without sales tax through Sunday, August 7 at 11:59 p.m. Clothing items exempt from sales tax must be individually priced at $75 or less. This includes all types of...
WKRC
Passenger describes scene as Amtrak train carrying 142 people collides with truck in Md.
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WJLA) — An Amtrak train traveling from Washington to Chicago collided with a flatbed truck in Maryland Wednesday. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. when the truck, which was obstructing the track, according to Amtrak, came into contact with the train in Brunswick, Md. There have been no reported injuries to the 142 passengers or crew onboard.
WKRC
Woman stops deputies from mistakenly evicting her from home over Ring camera
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. (CNN Newsource/Bay News 9/Spectrum News/WKRC) - A doorbell camera stopped an error that could have locked out a woman from her home. Deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office in Florida were attempting to serve an eviction notice and it turns out, they were not at the right house.
