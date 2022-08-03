Explore Asheville signs on as tourism partner of US Open

Read on my40.tv
Young naturalists teach visitors about Western North Carolina Nature Center exhibits
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Many animal exhibits are set up throughout the grounds of Western North Carolina Nature Center. Young naturalists teach visitors about the different animals and insects that can be found at the nature center and some that can be found in your own back yards. "We...
Community invited to weigh in on Asheville's Walton Street Park and Walton Street Pool
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some upgrades are being planned for a beloved park and pool in Asheville, but city leaders say they want to hear more from the community before the changes take place. Asheville Parks & Recreation has allocated $500,000 for the improvement of recreation features in Walton...
CarMax slated to open on Brevard Road in February 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction is moving forward on Asheville's first CarMax. The used car dealership is coming to the site of the former Toys R Us store on Brevard Road across from Asheville Outlets. CarMax officials said the store is expected to open in February 2023. CarMax operates...
5 abandoned puppies in Polk County part of growing trend, animal shelter officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials at Western North Carolina animal shelters said they’ve noticed an uptick in animals being surrendered or abandoned. "It’s heartbreaking,” Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue Executive Director Karen Parker said. “We’re here every day to save animals and give them a second chance."
Restaurant owner takes pride in prestigious wine award & the hard work leading to it
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local restaurant is one of 10 in Asheville to receive a prestigious wine award. Avenue M is typically packed with a waiting list but it’s when it’s empty, owner Ralph Lonow can really reflect on how much his restaurant has grown. “Sometimes...
Brevard churches join forces for panel on gun safety, mental health
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Two local churches in western North Carolina are joining forces to discuss gun safety and mental health. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and Saint Philip's Episcopal Church, both located in Brevard, presented a panel on Sunday, Aug. 7 that featured local police officers, mental health professionals and faith leaders -- in an effort to educate families on gun violence and safety.
Body of missing Asheville man found, family says in social media post
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The body of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing from Asheville more than a month ago has been found, according to relatives. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found about 1 p.m. Monday.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Relatives confirm the body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared from Asheville more than a month ago has been found. A statement was posted on behalf of his parents to the Facebook group "Help us find 20-year-old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found at about 1 p.m. Monday. The man was last seen on June 24th leaving his home in west Asheville. At this time, law enforcement has not provided any statement.
Sheriff receives mostly positive feedback online after decision to put AR-15s in schools
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In a nearly five-minute Facebook Live video, Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood stated county School Resource Officers will now have AR-15 rifles on school grounds. Harwood said the decision follows the recent Robb Elementary School Shooting in Texas where 19 children and two teachers...
Haywood County Schools superintendent announces retirement
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — The search is on for a new superintendent at Haywood County Schools. On Monday, Aug. 9, Dr. Bill Nolte announced his retirement in meetings with principals and Central Office staff. His retirement is effective November 1, 2022. The Board of Education will immediately begin...
Brother Wolf makes urgent plea for foster homes amid shelter overpopulation crisis
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The ongoing overpopulation crisis hitting animal shelters across the nation this summer is likewise impacting local shelters. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville has made an urgent plea to the community for those who are able, to become foster homes for animals coming into the shelter's care.
Traffic Alert: I-26 closures planned as crews place girders over French Broad River
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of Interstate 26 will be closed nightly this week as crews work on the bridge over the French Broad River. Construction crews will be placing girders — steel beams more than 200 feet long — on a new section of bridge.
Authorities share more details after discovering body believed to be missing Asheville man
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are sharing more details after discovering a body in the weeks-long search for a missing 20-year-old. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says authorities located human remains in a remote area of Curtis Creek on Monday afternoon. Detectives believe the body is that of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci who has been missing from the Asheville area since June 24. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found around 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Kids of all ages get fitted for bike helmets during annual festival filled with fun
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina is a favorite for cyclists who love riding in the mountains. On Sunday, Aug. 7, beginner riders got a special treat for free bike helmet fittings. Volunteers with the Blue Ridge Bicycle Club, which welcomes riders of all ages, gave away...
Boil Water Advisory issued while crews work on line on Montford Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Boil Water Advisory has been issued in the Montford community. Asheville officials said crews are working to repair a water line on Montford Avenue. Customers are advised to boil tap water for at least 1 minute before consumption. Once pressure returns, there is the...
Haywood County to send old body armor to Ukraine
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County Sheriff's Office is donating some of its body armor to Ukraine. Officials said the body armor is considered obsolete and unusable because it's heavier and bulkier than what officers typically use. But it can still protect people from large caliber weapons. Russia invaded...
Back-to-school, back to normal? Most COVID-19 precautions gone for upcoming school year
Back-to-school season will look much more familiar this fall for the first time in two years. This year, there will be far fewer COVID-19 restrictions in your child's classroom, and most districts won't be announcing new policies. Instead, school systems are following the latest state and federal guidelines. Instead of...
Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
Jackson County remembering senior deputy after his passing
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are mourning the loss of a deputy following a lengthy illness. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Senior Deputy Sean Kevin Bryson began his career with the department in December of 2002. He became a deputy in 2004 and was...
American Red Cross ramps up campaign to install smoke detectors, save lives
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The American Red Cross is "sounding the alarm" by working to protect families across the country through their ongoing Home Fire Campaign (HFC). The organization plans to hand out 50,000 free smoke detectors across the country in 2022. On Saturday, local Red Cross volunteers teamed up with the Edneyville Fire Department to distribute 90 smoke detectors.
