Lawrence, KS

Vote No Kansas, Douglas County Democrats cheer defeat of constitutional amendment on abortion

By Maya Hodison, Jack Ritter, Cuyler Dunn
 2 days ago
KSNT News

City of Topeka starts redistricting process

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The redistricting of Topeka following the 2020 Census started Thursday when representatives from each of the nine Topeka City Council districts met for the first time. The City of Topeka staff has prepared two draft proposal maps that redistricting commissioners can use, or develop their own maps. However, commissioners must follow rules […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas Governors race garners national attention

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governors race is getting national attention with political organizations from both parties pouring millions into their respective candidates. The Republican Governors Association (RGA) and Democratic Governors Association (DGA) are launching new TV ads ahead of the general election in hopes of reaching Kansas voters.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Political attacks launch in heated Kansas Governors race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Democrats and Republicans are wasting no time launching their battle plan for the General Election in November. On the heels of Tuesday’s Primary, the Kansas Democratic Party launched a new interactive digital platform. It features Republican Candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt, former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and new GOP Attorney General […]
KANSAS STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

2022 Kansas Primary Results

Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

Voter turnout heavy in Johnson County, Kansas for August primary

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Thousands of Johnson County residents flocked to the polls on Tuesday in what could be the largest primary election turnout in years. According to Johnson County Elections Commissioner Fred Sherman, his office was preparing for up to a 65% turnout of registered voters. Sherman said...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
KANSAS STATE

