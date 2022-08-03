Vote No Kansas, Douglas County Democrats cheer defeat of constitutional amendment on abortion

Read on lawrencekstimes.com
Special audit called for close Republican Kansas State Treasurer race
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The votes are in, but some are being counted again because the race for republican state treasurer is too close to call. The difference, as of 5 p.m. on Friday, is less than 400 votes. All counties across Kansas are now hand-counting some of those votes because of a new law […]
To win the U.S. Senate election, Kansas Democrats say they need to 'get more personal'
It seemed all of Wellington, Kansas, had turned out on a sticky July night for the parade that kicked off the annual Kansas Wheat Festival, a 120-year-old tradition in this town of about 8,000 people just south of Wichita. Older folks raised up out of their canvas chairs, joining parents...
Experts believe Amendment 2 results will impact November elections
Political experts and activists believe election results in Kansas will set the tone for a the rest of the country, or at least influence states as they make the own stances on abortion.
Kansas voters send clear message by rejecting ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
The margin between yes and no on the "Value Them Both" amendment on abortion in Kansas was nearly 20 percentage points after the primary.
Conservatives opposing ‘woke’ culture win seats on the Kansas Board of Education
WICHITA — Conservatives frustrated with Kansas public school policies won seats on the state Board of Education on Tuesday and could push to reshape the lessons taught in schools. Two Republican members of the board were ousted by challengers who spoke out against lessons on racism, sexuality and gender...
City of Topeka starts redistricting process
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The redistricting of Topeka following the 2020 Census started Thursday when representatives from each of the nine Topeka City Council districts met for the first time. The City of Topeka staff has prepared two draft proposal maps that redistricting commissioners can use, or develop their own maps. However, commissioners must follow rules […]
Disrupting the school-to-prison pipeline will reduce disparities for Kansans (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
Democratic AG candidate Mann declares Kansas GOP rival Kobach a ‘threat to democracy’
TOPEKA — Democratic attorney general candidate Chris Mann alleged Thursday that Republican opponent Kris Kobach presented a threat to democracy and was fixated on initiating long-distance ideological and legal conflict with President Joe Biden. Mann, a former Lawrence police officer who ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary, discussed the general...
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
Kansas abortion-rights activists emphasized attack on personal rights to defeat amendment
TOPEKA — For Ashley All, the effort to defeat a constitutional amendment that would have eliminated abortion rights is the most consequential campaign the Kansas political veteran has worked on. The issue is personal, All told news reporters during a conference call Wednesday morning. “I have four daughters, and...
Kansas Governors race garners national attention
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governors race is getting national attention with political organizations from both parties pouring millions into their respective candidates. The Republican Governors Association (RGA) and Democratic Governors Association (DGA) are launching new TV ads ahead of the general election in hopes of reaching Kansas voters.
‘Value Them Both’ amendment bringing old, new voters to Kansas polls
The Wyandotte County election commissioner compared primary voter turnout on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to that of a general election.
Political attacks launch in heated Kansas Governors race
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Democrats and Republicans are wasting no time launching their battle plan for the General Election in November. On the heels of Tuesday’s Primary, the Kansas Democratic Party launched a new interactive digital platform. It features Republican Candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt, former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and new GOP Attorney General […]
Election Day Recap: Biden releases statement after voters reject Amendment 2
It's Election Day in Kansas and Missouri, and voters will decide on several key races across both sides of the state line.
2022 Kansas Primary Results
Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
DCCC criticizes Johnson County sheriff’s endorsement of GOP House nominee Adkins
Democrats question merit of Johnson County sheriff's endorsement of GOP House nominee Amanda Adkins, who seeks to unseat U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids. The post DCCC criticizes Johnson County sheriff’s endorsement of GOP House nominee Adkins appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Back-to-school: What to expect in the Olathe School District
Back-to-school: Olathe School District begins the 2022-23 year on August 11 with food challenges, safety upgrades, and mental health programs.
Voter turnout heavy in Johnson County, Kansas for August primary
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Thousands of Johnson County residents flocked to the polls on Tuesday in what could be the largest primary election turnout in years. According to Johnson County Elections Commissioner Fred Sherman, his office was preparing for up to a 65% turnout of registered voters. Sherman said...
CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
