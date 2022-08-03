People head to CT parks and beaches to beat the heat Wednesday

The high heat and drought-like conditions we’ve experienced in Connecticut this summer have had an effect on food grown in the state. At Cold Spring Brook Farm in Berlin, the owners switched several years ago from overhead watering to using a drip irrigation system that waters the plants right at the roots. With so little rain this summer, they’ve had to rely on that irrigation system even more to try and keep their plants alive, while being mindful not to drain their wells.

