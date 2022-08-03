ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

People head to CT parks and beaches to beat the heat Wednesday

By Marc Robbins
Eyewitness News
 2 days ago
Eyewitness News

Something’s Cooking: Edd’s Place

WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut. In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant. Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles...
WESTBROOK, CT
westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat

Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
PLAINVILLE, CT
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Plainville restaurant closes early Thursday amid hot weather

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville restaurant will close early on Thursday amid the heat levels in the state. J. Timothy’s Taverne, which sits at 143 New Britain Ave., shared a Facebook post, noting the hot weather both outside and in their kitchen. “We will be closing at 4 p.m. today for the safety and […]
NBC Connecticut

Heat and Dry Conditions Affecting Connecticut Farms

The high heat and drought-like conditions we’ve experienced in Connecticut this summer have had an effect on food grown in the state. At Cold Spring Brook Farm in Berlin, the owners switched several years ago from overhead watering to using a drip irrigation system that waters the plants right at the roots. With so little rain this summer, they’ve had to rely on that irrigation system even more to try and keep their plants alive, while being mindful not to drain their wells.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
Eyewitness News

Momma bear and two cubs rescued from storm drain

A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a tagged bear looking up at us which is the last thing you expect to see,” said Scott Conrad, Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
FOX 61

Seniors concerned about health find ways to stay cool during heat

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The ozone conditions in Connecticut on Friday increase the likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in sensitive groups of people, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). The heat and humidity will continue until early next week. While many enjoy the summer...
MANCHESTER, CT

