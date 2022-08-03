People head to CT parks and beaches to beat the heat Wednesday

Read on www.wfsb.com
Something’s Cooking: Edd’s Place
WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut. In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant. Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles...
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
Missing Milford goldendoodle found safe in New Haven
A dog that went missing after he was left inside a stolen car in Milford has been found.
Cooling centers are open throughout the state in response to extreme heat
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - We are all feeling that second heat wave of the year and it is very important to think about safety to get through it. Dozens of cooling centers are open throughout the day and some are taking advantage of it. The governor has extended the extreme...
Nail salon visit turns into trip to emergency room and a fingernail removed
A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a tagged bear looking up at us which is the last thing you expect to see,” said Scott Conrad, Simsbury.
Mother bear and cubs rescued from Connecticut storm drain
SIMSBURY, Conn. — Officials from several agencies worked together to help a mother bear and her two cubs that were found stuck in a storm drain. The bears had been stuck in the sewer system in Simsbury for hours, and neighbors called wildlife officials after hearing the animals crying, WFSB reported.
Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat
Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
Lots of families were here today to burn some energy outside while staying cool.
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
Plainville restaurant closes early Thursday amid hot weather
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville restaurant will close early on Thursday amid the heat levels in the state. J. Timothy’s Taverne, which sits at 143 New Britain Ave., shared a Facebook post, noting the hot weather both outside and in their kitchen. “We will be closing at 4 p.m. today for the safety and […]
Heat and Dry Conditions Affecting Connecticut Farms
The high heat and drought-like conditions we’ve experienced in Connecticut this summer have had an effect on food grown in the state. At Cold Spring Brook Farm in Berlin, the owners switched several years ago from overhead watering to using a drip irrigation system that waters the plants right at the roots. With so little rain this summer, they’ve had to rely on that irrigation system even more to try and keep their plants alive, while being mindful not to drain their wells.
Doctors warn people to be careful in heat wave if taking certain medications
HARTFORD, Conn. — Some towns and cities across Connecticut reached almost 100 degrees on Thursday. It did not stop some people from being outside since they said winter will be here before we know it. "This heat is going to be booming!" said Julia Rivera of Hartford. Rivera said...
Graphic photo warning: Seagull dies in New London due to firecracker explosion
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Police Department is investigating an incident in the city where a human likely intentionally threw an explosive at a seagull, resulting in fatal injuries for the bird. The City of New London Animal Control Department responded to a call of an injured fledgling gull in the parking […]
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Cooling centers are open throughout the state in response to extreme heat. We are all feeling that second heat wave of the year and it is very important to think about safety to get through it. Family of...
Family of ten set up ice cream stand to raise money and give back
Momma bear and two cubs rescued from storm drain
Little League team will represent CT in Eastern Regional Tournament
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - It is an exciting night for the South Windsor little league team. The 8 to 10 year old team is practicing for a very big weekend. Last month, the team won the state championship and now they will be representing Connecticut in the Eastern Regional Tournament.
Seniors concerned about health find ways to stay cool during heat
MANCHESTER, Conn. — The ozone conditions in Connecticut on Friday increase the likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in sensitive groups of people, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). The heat and humidity will continue until early next week. While many enjoy the summer...
