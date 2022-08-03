City of Ann Arbor prepares for possible chromium contamination at its drinking water intake

Read on www.michiganradio.org
Ron Lucky
2d ago
Why wasn’t Tribar shutdown last time ? Some1 is getting paid off ? A2 with all its education and sophisticated leaders …progress ? LolSad thing is jokes on residents thinking they really care more than flints leaders Lol
State finds hexavalent chromium in pond near Tribar Manufacturing spill
State investigators said Friday that they are sampling water in Hubbell Pond, as well as upstream and downstream from the pond, after two tests from the pond showed the presence of hexavalent chromium, a carcinogenic chemical. Widespread testing began this week after Tribar Manufacturing disclosed on Monday that it had...
Testing hasn’t detected carcinogenic chemical in Huron River, despite spill nearby
A cancer-causing chemical that spilled near the Huron River earlier this week has not been detected in the river itself, though a state environmental official said testing is not complete. Last weekend, Tribar Technologies discharged thousands of gallons of a liquid containing 5% hexavalent chromium from its Wixom plant into...
Ann Arbor city council authorizes legal action against Tribar
"Tribar's pollution of the Huron River needs to end," said Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor at the City Council meeting Thursday.
Ann Arbor residents upset and confused after Huron River chemical spill
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Huron River is a precious resource to people all over the area. But it holds particular significance to the people of Ann Arbor who get 85% of their drinking water from the river. Matt Bussey was doing some canoeing on the Huron River...
Michigan is 41% water. How much of it is contaminated by dangerous chemicals?
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark speaks to an environmental specialist, a chemist and lawmakers to find out what exactly hexavalent chromium is, how it ended up in the Huron River, and just how dangerous it is.
Residents urged to stay out of Huron River following chemical spill from Wixom plant
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) have advised all people and pets in Washtenaw, Monroe, Oakland, Livingston and Wayne counties to avoid contact with the Huron River water between North Wixom Road in Oakland County and Kensington Road in Livingston County following a chemical spill in the river.
Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory
Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
State lawmaker calls for shutdown of Wixom auto supplier after cancer-causing chemicals leak into Huron River
As officials continue to test and assess waters in and around the Huron River, an Ann Arbor lawmaker is calling for the closure of a Oakland County company responsible for a dangerous chemical spill.
Wixom auto supplier releases harmful contaminant into Huron River, state says
Michigan health and environmental authorities on Tuesday issued a warning to residents about the release of a harmful liquid into the Huron River by an automotive supplier with a history of contaminating the waterway. Wixom-based Tribar Manufacturing released "several thousand gallons" of contaminated liquid into the sewer system and notified...
Warning: People and Pets Stay Out of Huron River Due to Spill
The last thing our Michigan waters needed was another chemical spill and now authorities are telling people and pets to stay out of the Huron River. The Huron River is 130 miles long and runs east to Lake Erie. It passes through several counties including Oakland, Livingston, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe. There are 13 parks, game areas, and recreation areas that are connected to the Huron River. The river runs through the cities of Dexter, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Belleville, Flat Rock, and Rockwood.
Stateside Podcast: Toxic Leak in Huron River
On Tuesday, environmental authorities in the state announced that a Wixom plant for the auto supplier Tribar had dumped a large amount of toxic waste, which may have started flowing into the river as early as Saturday. Residents of communities along the Huron River are now being told to stay...
