Ann Arbor, MI

City of Ann Arbor prepares for possible chromium contamination at its drinking water intake

By Michigan Radio
michiganradio.org
 2 days ago
Ron Lucky
2d ago

Why wasn’t Tribar shutdown last time ? Some1 is getting paid off ? A2 with all its education and sophisticated leaders …progress ? LolSad thing is jokes on residents thinking they really care more than flints leaders Lol

michiganradio.org

State finds hexavalent chromium in pond near Tribar Manufacturing spill

State investigators said Friday that they are sampling water in Hubbell Pond, as well as upstream and downstream from the pond, after two tests from the pond showed the presence of hexavalent chromium, a carcinogenic chemical. Widespread testing began this week after Tribar Manufacturing disclosed on Monday that it had...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Health
Michigan Daily

Residents urged to stay out of Huron River following chemical spill from Wixom plant

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) have advised all people and pets in Washtenaw, Monroe, Oakland, Livingston and Wayne counties to avoid contact with the Huron River water between North Wixom Road in Oakland County and Kensington Road in Livingston County following a chemical spill in the river.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WKHM

Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory

Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Wixom auto supplier releases harmful contaminant into Huron River, state says

Michigan health and environmental authorities on Tuesday issued a warning to residents about the release of a harmful liquid into the Huron River by an automotive supplier with a history of contaminating the waterway. Wixom-based Tribar Manufacturing released "several thousand gallons" of contaminated liquid into the sewer system and notified...
