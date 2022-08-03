Suspect In Custody After Standoff With Multiple Agencies In Haskell
A suspect is in custody after a standoff with US Marshals, OHP and Muskogee County deputies in Haskell Wednesday evening.
Trevor Dale McManus is accused of beating his girlfriend with a baseball bat, according to Muskogee Sheriff's Office.
On Wednesday, McManus shoved and threatened his girlfriend with a gun, which is why task forces responded, deputies said.
When the task force arrived on the scene, he ran from authorities into a field. After a brief search, McManus eventually emerged from the field, where troopers took him into custody.
This is a developing story.
