Suspect In Custody After Standoff With Multiple Agencies In Haskell

A suspect is in custody after a standoff with US Marshals, OHP and Muskogee County deputies in Haskell Wednesday evening.

Trevor Dale McManus is accused of beating his girlfriend with a baseball bat, according to Muskogee Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, McManus shoved and threatened his girlfriend with a gun, which is why task forces responded, deputies said.

When the task force arrived on the scene, he ran from authorities into a field. After a brief search, McManus eventually emerged from the field, where troopers took him into custody.

This is a developing story.