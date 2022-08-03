ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell, OK

Suspect In Custody After Standoff With Multiple Agencies In Haskell

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KtkXf_0h3n3fB000

A suspect is in custody after a standoff with US Marshals, OHP and Muskogee County deputies in Haskell Wednesday evening.

Trevor Dale McManus is accused of beating his girlfriend with a baseball bat, according to Muskogee Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, McManus shoved and threatened his girlfriend with a gun, which is why task forces responded, deputies said.

When the task force arrived on the scene, he ran from authorities into a field. After a brief search, McManus eventually emerged from the field, where troopers took him into custody.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Two men arrested after stealing catalytic converters, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested two men they say were caught in the act of stealing catalytic converters. On Thursday, officers responded to a catalytic converter theft in progress at an apartment complex near 71st and Yale. Police say the victim saw two men under his car...
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

ME says man struck, killed in I-44 hit-and-run last week; Victim identified

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Last week we brought you the story of a body discovered by highway workers along I-44 in NE Okla. Now today more details are revealed that the male was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at approximately 1:45 pm the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Quapaw Nation Marshal Service and Ottawa County Sheriff’s...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Muskogee Co. Deputies Arrest Domestic Assault & Battery Suspect In Haskell

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Haskell, accused of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Investigators said McManus is accused of threatening his girlfriend with a gun, after beating her with a baseball bat nearly two weeks ago. Osage SkyNews 6 was flying over the...
HASKELL, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskogee County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Muskogee County, OK
Haskell, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Haskell, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KTUL

Muskogee police search for stolen waterpark logs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for the public's help finding stolen floating logs from a local waterpark. Police say two of the floating log branches were stolen from the River County Waterpark last week. Anyone with information on the stolen floating logs is asked...
MUSKOGEE, OK
News On 6

23-Year-Old Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Collinsville

--- Washington County investigators are asking for the public's help finding a woman who is accused of stabbing someone on Monday. Investigators say they are searching for 23-year-old Kimbra Taggart. According to investigators, Taggart has brown hair with pink, purple, or red in it and also has several tattoos. Taggart...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Arrested For Copper Wire Theft

2 men were accused of stealing copper in Haskell this morning after local deputies stopped their vehicle near Cypress St and Wichita Ave. The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said there was a large amount of copper wire hanging out of the trunk of the vehicle. William Mason and David Foltz...
HASKELL, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Ohp
KTUL

Washington County deputies find suspect in stabbing investigation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Taggart was found in Collinsville and taken into custody. The Washington County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a stabbing that happened on Monday. Deputies are searching for 23-year-old Kimbra Taggart. Taggart is five foot seven...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Graffiti plaguing town of Muskogee, police ask for information

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department is looking to identify the culprit or culprits behind graffiti around the town. Police posted photos of the graffiti on a social media post on Thursday. "We are actively investigating the graffiti and any possible suspects," MPD said. Anyone with information is...
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Muskogee deputies arrest two for alleged burglaries

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested two men on suspicion of burglary on Sunday. Deputies say around 8:30 a.m. that morning a business owner called in to report the suspicious activity of two men in a red truck near the 4100 block of 32nd Street.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Search For 2 Serial Burglary Suspects

Tulsa Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in several car break-ins and auto thefts in Green Country. According to police, officers received information that the suspects have been armed while breaking into and stealing cars. TPD shared pictures of the suspects on its Facebook page. Officers...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police: Missouri Fugitives Found Hiding Out In Tulsa Motel Room

Two Missouri fugitives were found hiding out in a Tulsa motel room on Thursday afternoon, TPD said. Officers went to a motel near 82 E. Skelly Drive where they found Colby and Kayla Fitts. Colby's location was confirmed by an ankle monitor he had neglected to cut off, police said.
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: I44 body identified, Grove woman charged with trafficking Fentanyl, and dog rescued from Mother Nature’s Crack

MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma identify a body found along I-44 near the Miami exit last week. Authorities say the body is that of 53-year-old Richard Atchley of Chelsea, Oklahoma. An autopsy determined Atchley died from being hit by a vehicle. Investigators say the driver did not stop or report the incident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Quapaw Nation Marshal Service are trying to identify what vehicle was involved. More details here.
GROVE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy